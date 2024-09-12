The News Forum Broadcast Debut of ‘Health Reform Now’ September 14, 15, 21 & 22 at 8PM ET

ST. CATHARINES, Ontario, Sept. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The News Forum (TNF) announces the broadcast debut of the documentary Health Reform Now.



Produced by the think tank SecondStreet.org, the 40-minute documentary examines how to improve Canada’s universal health care system by copying five policies used by better-performing universal health care systems in Europe.

“The documentary looks at what European countries with better-performing universal health care systems do differently,” said SecondStreet.org President Colin Craig, co-producer of the documentary. “If we copy what works well in Europe, we can significantly improve patient care in Canada’s universal system. It’s important for Canadians to know that Scandinavia has significantly improved their patient services, and yet unaltered their universal health care system.”

For more than 30 years, health care has consistently been a top issue of concern for Canadians. In recent years, stories about a lack of family doctors, long wait times for care and overcrowded emergency rooms have made headlines across the country.

“It’s clear that patients are suffering across the country, so it’s important to have a discussion about solutions. We’re proud to contribute to public discourse on this important issue,” said The News Forum Founder Tore Stautland.

About The News Forum

TNF believes people whose worldviews are progressive, conservative, or in between should feel welcome to present, challenge, and be challenged in a manner consistent with respect for the human right of freedom of expression.

TNF is a proud subscriber to the Canadian Press/AP as a significant source of breaking news from across Canada and around the world.

About SecondStreet.org

SecondStreet.org is a public policy think tank that launched in 2019.

SecondStreet.org’s mission is to tell the stories of ordinary Canadians and demonstrate how public policy decisions harm or help their prosperity, freedom and lives.

