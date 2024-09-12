Submit Release
GOGL - Company Presentation September 2024  

Interim CEO and CFO Peder Simonsen will be presenting Golden Ocean Group Limited at Pareto Securities’ 31st Energy Conference today, September 12, 2024.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

