Calligraphy Study by Bai Xiangyu Wins Silver in A' Furniture Design Awards

Calligraphy Study

Innovative Electric Height-Adjustable Desk Blends Traditional Chinese Craftsmanship with Modern Functionality

COMO, CO, ITALY, September 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Here is the generated press release for the A' Design Award win by Bai Xiangyu The A' Design Award, a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of furniture design, has announced Calligraphy Study by Bai Xiangyu as a Silver winner in the Furniture Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the exceptional design and innovation of Calligraphy Study within the competitive furniture industry.Calligraphy Study addresses a unique need in the market by combining the traditional art of Chinese calligraphy with the functionality of a modern, adjustable desk. This innovative design aligns with the growing trend of incorporating cultural heritage and craftsmanship into contemporary furniture while providing practical benefits for users of all ages.The electric height-adjustable desk allows for quick transitions between sitting and standing positions, accommodating the standing posture required for practicing calligraphy. Crafted using traditional Chinese mortise and tenon joinery in solid wood, the desk seamlessly blends modern functionality with a warm, inviting aesthetic. Rattan screens add a touch of traditional Chinese style, while the tilting desktop ensures comfort for users of various sizes.Winning the Silver A' Design Award serves as a testament to Bai Xiangyu's commitment to excellence and innovation in furniture design. This recognition is expected to inspire future projects that continue to blend traditional techniques with modern functionality, setting new standards within the industry.Team MembersCalligraphy Study was designed by a talented team including Bai Xiangyu as the lead designer, Fei Panyan who focused on traditional craftsmanship elements, Wang Lei who oversaw the electric height-adjustable mechanism, Xiao Jiangbo who contributed to the overall aesthetic, and Yang Ruixue who ensured seamless functionality.Interested parties may learn more about the design at:About Two square meters Smart Home Technology Co. Ltd.Two Square Meters is a high-quality Chinese brand specializing in the production of children's desks. Prioritizing user-centric design and originality, they aim to create a warm brand experience. The company is dedicated to crafting eco-friendly solid wood desks with exquisite designs, providing children with a more relaxed learning and growth environment. The brand has obtained numerous renowned certifications, is sold in over 600 high-end shopping centers nationwide, and has received multiple design awards and national patents.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes top-tier designs that exemplify excellence and innovation. Recipients are acknowledged for their contributions to raising industry standards and advancing design practices through their highly functional and aesthetically pleasing creations. The Silver A' Design Award is a prestigious recognition granted to designs that demonstrate outstanding expertise, creativity, and a profound positive impact. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by an influential jury panel of design professionals, industry experts, journalists, and academics who evaluate entries based on pre-established criteria.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition organized annually since 2008 across all industries, welcoming entries from all countries. Its mission is to recognize and promote superior products and projects that advance and benefit society, ultimately contributing to creating a better world. By celebrating remarkable achievements and showcasing pioneering designs on a global stage, the A' Design Award inspires and drives the cycle of innovation. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at:

