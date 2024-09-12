PHILIPPINES, September 12 - Press Release

September 9, 2024 Bong Go visits Manay, Davao Oriental to help indigent sectors and turnover Super Health Center Senator Christopher "Bong" Go spearheaded relief operations in Manay, Davao Oriental, on Saturday, September 7, demonstrating his unwavering commitment to aiding disadvantaged communities. At the Municipal Gymnasium and Barangay Holy Cross Court, Go, alongside Mayor Jon Marco Dayanghirang, extended assistance to 2,250 residents, including barangay health workers, barangay nutrition scholars, barangay sanitary inspectors, farmers, and fisherfolks, among others. Go distributed grocery packs, vitamins, masks, and snacks. Select individuals were also provided with bicycles, mobile phones, shoes, basketballs, and volleyballs, underlining Go's advocacy as Chairman of the Senate Committees on Sports and on Youth. Through the collective efforts of Go and local leaders, the beneficiaries also received financial assistance from the national government. "Masaya na rin ako ngayong araw kapag nakikita ko na masaya kayo. Maraming salamat sa inyo. Pakiusap ko lang sa inyo kung ano ang matatanggap ninyo ngayon araw ay dalahin ninyo sa inyong pamilya," Go said in his speech. "Itrato n'yo lang ako na kuya ninyo o kapatid lang. Huwag kayong mag-atubili na lumapit sa akin dahil taga-Davao rin ako na ang bisyo ay magserbisyo. Kung anumang kabutihan o tulong na pwede nating gawin sa ating kapwa ay gawin na natin ngayon dahil hindi na tayo babalik sa mundong ito," he reminded. On the same day, Go also attended the turnover ceremony of a Super Health Center in Barangay Central Poblacion, marking another milestone in his advocacy to enhance healthcare services in rural and underserved areas. As the chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, Go emphasized the urgent need for more health facilities in geographically isolated communities. "Marami po sa ating mga kababayan, lalo na sa malalayong lugar, ang walang sapat na access sa serbisyong pangkalusugan. Importante na mailapit natin ang serbisyong medikal ng gobyerno sa mga nangangailangan nito," said Go. The Super Health Centers are designed to provide a wide array of services, including outpatient care, birthing, laboratory diagnostics like x-ray and ultrasound, pharmacy services, and ambulatory surgical units. They may also offer specialized services such as EENT care, oncology, physical therapy, rehabilitation, and telemedicine, ensuring that even remote communities can access comprehensive healthcare. According to Go, these centers play a crucial role in providing primary care and addressing primary medical needs, helping to decongest larger hospitals. "Prayoridad ko ang Super Health Center. Pwede na diyan ang panganganak. Hindi n'yo na kailangan pa na pumunta ng hospital, diyan na ang konsulta ng PhilHealth dahil lahat ng Pilipino ay miyembro tayo ng PhilHealth. Tandaan na Health is wealth," Go added. Through the collective efforts of Go, the Department of Health (DOH), local government units, and lawmakers, funding has been allocated for the construction of over 700 Super Health Centers nationwide, with 14 in Davao Oriental alone. Furthermore, Go also acknowledged the support of Cong. Nelson Dayanghirang, and Vice Governor JR Dayanghirang, as well as the presence of Vice Mayor Alfonso Lahora Jr. Councilors Jan Mae Dayanghirang-Llavore, Manuel June Lepardo, Jesus Mamparo Jr. and Daisy Donato, Provincial Board Members Jossone Dayanghirang and Andy Monday, San Isidro Mayor Angel Go, Caraga Mayor Ronnie Osnan, and Lupon Councilor Don Montojo, among others. Go took the opportunity to commend the dedication of healthcare workers, highlighting the challenges they face, especially during public health emergencies. His team provided support to community health workers present. In his concluding remarks, Go expressed his gratitude to the residents, saying, "'Wag kayong magpasalamat sa akin. Sa totoo lang, ako dapat ang magpasalamat sa inyo dahil binigyan nyo ako ng pagkakataon na makapagserbisyo sa inyong lahat. Maraming salamat sa inyong lahat. Ako patuloy akong magseserbisyo sa inyo. 'Yan ang aking bisyo, ang magserbisyo." "Maraming salamat. Bukas ang aking opisina para sa inyong lahat. Maraming salamat sa inyong pagtitiwala at sisikapin ko na makatulong pa dito sa Davao Oriental. Malaki ang potential ng Davao Oriental, magtulungan lang tayo," Go underscored. Following the events in Manay, Go proceeded to Nabunturan in Davao de Oro where he led another turnover of a Super Health Center, reinforcing his commitment to bringing healthcare closer to Filipinos in need.

