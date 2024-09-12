PHILIPPINES, September 12 - Press Release

September 11, 2024 Adopted son of CALABARZON Bong Go visits Taysan, Batangas for Super Health Center inauguration; brings support to disadvantaged sectors On Monday, September 9, Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, an adopted son of CALABARZON and with familial connections with the Tesoro clan of Batangas, personally visited Taysan, Batangas to attend the Super Health Center inauguration and to aid displaced and disadvantaged workers at Taysan Municipal Gym. "Ako po'y isang Batangueño rin, at ako po'y dugong Batangueño na hinaluan ng bisaya. Kanina may narinig po akong nagpapasalamat. Huwag kayong magpasalamat sa akin. Sa totoo lang po, ako ang dapat magpasalamat sa inyo dahil binigyan n'yo ako ng pagkakataon na makapagserbisyo sa inyo," he said. During the inauguration of the Taysan Super Health Center, the senator highlighted his continuing advocacy for the establishment of Super Health Centers nationwide, which shall improve the healthcare system and bring primary care, consultations, and early disease detection closer to communities. "Pwede na po rito ang check-up, may Konsulta package ang PhilHealth kasi lahat naman ng Pilipino ay miyembro ng PhilHealth. Nadiskubre ko po na maraming pang reserved funds ang PhilHealth habang ang mga kababayan natin ay naghihingalo na walang pambayad sa hospital. Dapat po sa PhilHealth (ay) i-increase ang case rate, dagdagan ang benefit packages, at tanggalin ang single period of confinement policy," said Go. "Sobra pa ang pera ng PhilHealth. Gamitin po niyo po 'yan sa mahihirap," he appealed. The Super Health centers are designed to offer various health services, such as database management, out-patient, birthing, isolation, diagnostic (laboratory: x-ray and ultrasound), pharmacy, and ambulatory surgical unit. Other available services are eye, ear, nose, and throat (EENT) service, oncology centers, physical therapy and rehabilitation centers, and telemedicine. Through the concerted efforts of Go, fellow lawmakers, the Department of Health (DOH) led by Secretary Teodoro "Ted" Herbosa, and local government units, adequate funding was allocated for establishing more than 700 Super Health Centers nationwide, including 18 in Batangas. During their visit, Go and his Malasakit Team distributed grocery packs, snacks, and shirts to 173 Barangay Health Workers and 44 Municipal Health Office staff in support and recognition of their crucial role in their community. Furthermore, Go lauded the local government for their efforts in bringing government services closer to their constituents, including Congresswoman Lianda Bolilia, Governor Dodo Mandanas, Vice Governor Mark Leviste, Board Member Melvin Vidal, Board Member JP Gozos, Board Member Jesus De Veyra represented by his son Pastor Eric De Veyra, Mayor Edilberto Adabay, Vice Mayor Luis Favorito, Former Board Member Caloy Bolilia husband of Congresswoman Lianda Bolilia, municipal councilors, among others. Mayor Adabay warmly thanked Go for his continuous support to the local community, underscoring the significant impact of Go's initiatives. Meanwhile, through Go's initiative of bringing government closer to the grassroots and in collaboration with various agencies, residents availed themselves of various government services, particularly 584 displaced workers who were oriented for the Department of Labor and Employment's Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged / Displaced Workers (TUPAD) program. Go also personally provided food packs, snacks, vitamins, shirts, masks, alcohol, basketballs and volleyballs to these beneficiaries while some of them also received bicycles, shoes, a mobile phone, and a watch. Moreover, Go, chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, offered additional help to the residents needing medical assistance through the Malasakit Centers in Batangas located at the Batangas Medical Center in Batangas City and Batangas Provincial Hospital in Lemery. Go is the principal author and sponsor of Republic Act No. 11463, or the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019, which institutionalized the Malasakit Centers program. According to the Department of Health, 166 operational centers have helped nearly 12 million Filipinos nationwide. Go then emphasized the significance of the enactment of RA 11959, also known as the Regional Specialty Centers Act, in which he was a principal sponsor and one of its authors in the Senate. He underscored the importance of this legislation as a significant step forward in improving the availability of specialized medical care in all regions. As the Vice Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Finance, Go also supported various projects for the development of Taysan particularly the recently inaugurated Super Health Center, which has a bigger facility compared to the other regular-sized Super Health Centers with additional budget for the dialysis unit, the concreting of Road in Barangay San Marcelino, construction of road in Brgy. Dagatan, and the rehabilitation and improvement of the Poblacion, Rosario-Mahanadiong, and the Taysan Provincial Road. "Tandaan natin, minsan lang tayo dadaan sa mundong ito. Kung ano pong kabutihan o tulong na pwede nating gawin sa ating kapwa ay gawin na natin ngayon dahil hindi na tayo babalik sa mundong ito. Ako ang inyong Senator Kuya Bong Go, patuloy na magseserbisyo sa inyong lahat dahil bisyo ko na ang magserbisyo at ako po ay naniniwala na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo po 'yan sa Diyos," added Go who is known as Mr. Malasakit for his compassionate service for the poor.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.