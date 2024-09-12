Specialdocs Launches Concierge OB/GYN Practice with Prominent NoVA Physicians

Physicians for OBGYN Care Open the Doors to Extraordinary Care for Women at Every Stage of Life

Chicago, IL, Sept. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Working with Specialdocs Consultants, a pioneer in concierge medicine practice conversions and management, highly respected OB/GYN physicians Manisha Patel, DO & Kathleen Rausch, MD, are transforming women’s healthcare. At Physicians for OBGYN Care, their new concierge medicine practice in Reston, VA, the doctors combine more than four decades of collective experience with a patient-centered, personalized approach to care for women from adolescence through menopause.

"In an era of increasingly impersonal medicine, it’s a real privilege to help Drs. Patel and Rausch realize their vision of remarkable care driven by the vital patient-physician connection that has long inspired our concierge medicine model,” says Specialdocs CEO Terry Bauer.

The difference at Physicians for OBGYN Care is evident, with readily available appointments and unrushed visits. There is ample time to manage complex issues and life stage concerns while also focusing on an individualized plan for proactive wellness. Importantly, patients are ensured of 24/7 availability to the doctors who know them best, a benefit of concierge medicine that provides peace of mind and minimizes the need to seek urgent and ER care.

“I want my patients to feel supported and cared for throughout their healthcare journey… from their teenage years to pregnancies to the challenges of menopause,” says Dr. Patel “The rewards of building a powerful, long-term relationship with patients over a lifetime is immeasurable. I’m grateful to be able to offer and sustain this level of care at our concierge practice.”

A full range of women’s healthcare services is available, including preventive screenings, adolescent gynecology, contraception guidance, fertility assistance, and menopause support. Drs. Rausch and Patel share a passion for providing expert, empathetic obstetrical care, including high-risk pregnancies, with a commitment to be present at every patient delivery. Patients commend the doctors for their dedication and compassion through challenging times.

As patient M.M. relates: “We had the most incredible birth experience with Dr. Patel and Dr. Rausch. From our first appointment, Dr. Patel asked thoughtful questions, answered all of ours, and made sure we felt taken care of after a difficult journey to get pregnant. They took every precaution with my pregnancy, were thorough and never missed a beat. I felt my baby and I were in spectacular hands.”

Agrees mother-to-be J.H.: “I love and trust Dr. Patel and am so appreciative of all she’s doing to guide me through my first pregnancy. At every visit, she clearly informs me of my next steps, and what to expect at this stage. Additionally, she’s very forward-thinking in taking the initiative to proactively recommend screenings or a course of action I can take to prevent issues from happening.”

Another patient. K.M., describes Dr. Patel as “a member of our family. She was the bright light throughout one of the most difficult experiences of our lives and worked so diligently on our behalf. She went well beyond simply caring for my daughter at her appointments, but reached out to other professionals she would need, such as pediatricians and therapists, to ease the process for her. Even months after the birth, she continued to check in on her. My daughter and I plan to stay with Dr. Patel for as long as she practices.”

About the Doctors

Manisha Patel, DO is a board-certified osteopathic physician with over 20 years of experience specializing in Obstetrics and Gynecology. After graduating from Kirksville College of Osteopathic Medicine, she completed her residency at St. John Detroit Riverview Hospital and further refined her skills through a fellowship with the American College of Osteopathic Obstetricians and Gynecologists.

Kathleen Rausch, MD, FACOG brings 25 years of experience to Physicians for OBGYN Care. After graduating from the University of Texas Health Science Center in San Antonio, she completed her residency at Albany Medical Center in New York, where she served as Chief Resident. Dr. Rausch’s distinguished career includes chairing the OB/GYN department at Reston Hospital Center and serving on its Medical Board.

Physicians for OBGYN Care, is located at 1800 Town Center Drive, Suite 222, Reston, VA 20190. For more information: call (571) 250-5502 or visit the website at https://physiciansforobgyn.com/

