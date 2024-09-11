Dublin, GA (September 11, 2024) - At the request of the Dublin Police Department, GBI agents are investigating the death of Cortez Hicks, age 35, of Dublin, GA.

On Wednesday, September 11, 2024, at about 11:55 a.m., the Dublin Police Department was dispatched and responded to a home in the 400 block of Jones Village Lane, Dublin, Laurens County, Georgia in reference to a shooting. Hicks was discovered inside the home with gunshot wounds.

Hicks was taken to a local hospital where he later died.



The investigation is active and ongoing. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the GBI regional investigative office in Eastman at 478-374-6988 or the Dublin Police Department Crime Text line at 478-595-7279. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.



Once investigation is complete, the case file will be given to Dublin District Attorney’s Office.