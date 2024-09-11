Statistical Notice 2024/11

The Bank of England is pleased to announce the availability of a BEEDS user acceptance testing environment (UAT) for software houses to test Bank of England statistical submissions. As part of this process, we will reinstate the published list of recognised software houses for Bank of England statistical reporting via the BEEDS portal.

To become a recognised software house for statistical reporting, you are required to submit a valid file for each statistical entry point (excluding form IPA) with valid data. Please note that nil returns will not be accepted.

The UAT environment will be exclusively open for software houses from 16 September to 27 September 2024. To participate, please submit your request to BEEDSsqueries@bankofengland.co.uk in preparation for the UAT window.

Access to the BEEDS UAT environment, does not grant access to the BEEDS live environment.

Upon completion of the UAT window, submissions will be validated by the Bank of England and you will be notified via e-mail once your submissions have been successfully reviewed.

Please be reminded, that the use of the Bank of England’s name in any promotional or marketing material (including press releases) requires prior approval from our Press Office.