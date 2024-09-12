Je Suis Mona Featuring Elton Ilirjani by Malan Breton Wins Trailblazer Award at NYC International Fashion Film Festival

NYCIFFF Logo Je suis mona featuring Elton Ilirjani… (Photo Credit: Malan Breton) Malan Breton Accepting the Award for Je Suis Mona (Photo Credit: Blaine Pennington for NYCIFFF)

Documentary Featuring Elton Ilirjani by Malan Breton Garners First Film Festival Award, Nominated for Others

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The fashion film world converged at the second edition of the New York City International Fashion Film Festival (NYCIFFF) during September 2024. This year's festival, held at the Museum of Arts and Design in Manhattan, showcased a curated selection of exceptional fashion films with the addition this year of the 2024 Trailblazer Award, for the entry which broke new ground with its concept which was awarded to Je Suis Mona a documentary featuring Elton Ilirjani by Malan Breton.Elton Ilirjani, international supermodel, activist and philanthropist whilst at Paris Fashion Week was the subject for a new documentary by Malan Breton, Je Suis Mona… - A documentary about Elton through the eyes of Malan Breton, incorporating fashion and the journey that Elton has taken to be able to express theirself Directed by Malan Breton.Je Suis Mona was also nominated at the NYCIFFF for both Best Fashion Documentary and Best Message. The Documentary is currently nominated for two further awards at the upcoming 2024 London Fashion Film Festival.About The HeadHunter Group:The HeadHunter Group is an International Executive Search Company with a comprehensive service offering. We offer innovative and high-quality recruitment, assessment and internet-based recruitment solutions. The HeadHunter Group offices are located in USA (New York NY, Los Angeles CA, Houston TX), Cyprus (Nicosia), Serbia (Belgrade), Greece (Athens), Albania (Tirana), Bosnia & Herzegovina (Sarajevo), Kosovo (Prishtina), North Macedonia (Skopje) and Montenegro (Podgorica).www: www.theheadhunter.com I: @the_headhunter_group | F: headhunter.al | X/T: @SangrealoAbout Malan Breton:Malan Breton is an award-winning fashion designer, singer, actor, costume designer, film director, TV producer, writer, musician, composer, producer, and columnist.The collection has been worn by, to name only a few, Priyanka Chopra, Fan Bing Bing, Janelle Monae, Saweetie, Kylie Minogue, Billy Porter, Lorde, Little Mix, Vivica A Fox, Paula Abdul, Sean Young, Brenda Song, Yoson An, Meagan Good, Bebe Rexha, George Takei, Minnie Driver, Fantasia, Lea Salonga, Hannah Waddingham, Roisin Murphy, Consuelo Vanderbilt, Jean Shafiroff and many others.Breton has been the star of his own show on Bravo TV called "The Malan Show" and guest host in the "Top Model" franchise internationally, "MTV", "Project Runway", and others. He has also been featured in the Iconic fashion film "Zoolander" (2001) starring Ben Stiller, and Owen Wilson.His designs have been featured on over 200 magazine covers internationally gracing the covers of Vogue, Elle, Harpers Bazaar, Glamour, GQ, L'Officiel, The Times, Desnudo, The Sunday Express, OK! And others. Malan Breton Collection has been invited to present collections to The British Royal Family, The Government of republic of china (Taiwan) Austria, Thailand, and Shenzhen. And has been featured in Films, Concerts, and red carpets like the Tonys, the Academy Awards, The SAG Awards, Cannes, BAFTA's, and the Oliviers.Breton is also a top ten euro-pop charting singer, is the only fashion designer to design for Video Game features featuring WWE, and NBC's "Minute to Win It". Has designed the work uniforms for Taiwan Government, has dressed feature elements of the FA cup, and has performed in, and costumed shows on and off Broadway. He is also a BAFTA and Academy Award Qualifying director. His work can be seen on Network TV shows like ABC’s Quantico, the Tony Awards, The Oliviers, three of the Real Housewives franchises and over 40 others.Breton trained with a Savile Row Tailor, and one of the World’s foremost couturiers of the 20th century, who worked with Paquin, and Charles James.Malan Breton devotes much of their efforts to education, he has lectured and mentored students from Pratt, FIT, Parsons, Cedim, Otis, Instituto Marangoni, and was the (at the time) the youngest to ever lecture at Princeton University. His extensive work in philanthropy has focused to aid children, and healthcare globally. The brand has received global government honors, and over 80 international Awards.Malan Breton is one of the most diverse brands in fashion with categories that include fragrance, beauty, accessories, fine jewelry, bridal, handbags, ai, menswear, womenswear, shoes, optical, textiles, housewares, film, swimwear, lingerie, underwear, skate, music, and TV production. Breton is a master of innovation, being the first to introduce a crypto fashion shop, the first to initiate 3D VR into the industry, and is on the forefront of technology. For more information, please visit https://www.malanbreton.com/ I: @malanbreton | P: @malanbreton | X / T: @malanbretonINTLAbout The NYCIFFF:Created by NYC Visuals and led by CEO Pedro Oberto, The New York City International Fashion Film Festival is an annual festival that showcases the finest fashion films worldwide, including music videos, experimental fashion films, student fashion projects, and fashion documentaries. For more information visit: www.nycifff.com I: @nycifff | X / T: @NewYorkCityIFFF

