Dr. Christina Rahm of DRC Ventures Debuts New Merci Dupre Clothiers Collection at New York Fashion Week

Cutting-Edge Enviremware Fabrics at the core of a new Fashion Collection Spanning the Continents of the Globe at ELYSIAN Catwalk Furbaby Fashion Show

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- New York Fashion Week launched with an exquisite fashion show experience Catwalk Furbaby. At which Merci Dupre Clothier by Dr. Christina Rahm presented her latest collection - a unique line that combines her expertise as a scientist with fashion. As a prolific fashion engineer, she has inspired stylish, cutting-edge clothing with textiles that provide protective technology from the environmental toxins in the world around us.The unique line of ‘Enviremware’ will host patented, nano-biotech formulas infused into the fabric of the clothing by a 96-hour process, offering an unbeatable barrier against EMF radiation, heavy metals, viruses, bacteria, parasites, and fungus, while supporting non-exposure of radio frequency electromagnetic particles from 5G cellular transmission.About Merci Dupre Clothiers:Merci Dupre is the pinnacle of luxury environmental fashion and protection, specializing in enviremware apparel. Our unique line of clothing incorporates nanotech skin coatings on the clothing to create a barrier against hazardous toxins such as 5G technologies, EMF radiation, antimicrobials, and heavy metals. Not only will our clothing preserve your health, but it will also show you in the height of style and fashion. Merci Dupre is at the forefront of eco-friendly luxury fashion brands around the world today. Dr. Christina Rahm, in collaboration with international fashion designers, has incorporated a 96-hour protective process into the fabrics of their clothing line. You can explore the full range of these items at Merci Dupre Clothiers www.mercidupreclothiers.com About The ROOT Brands:The ROOT Brands is a wellness company led by CEO Clayton Thomas and Chief Science Formulator Dr. Christina Rahm. The company creates products designed to support the body’s natural detoxification and overall well-being. The ROOT Brands focuses on addressing root causes of health challenges, prioritizing high-quality, effective solutions without making medical claims. Their mission is to help individuals improve their health through natural pathways.For more, please visit: www.therootbrands.com I: @theRootBrands_ | F: OfficialROOTBrands | X/T: @theRootBrands

