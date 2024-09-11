Cell-Based Assays Market Size to Grow at 6.4% CAGR and Surpass USD 40.4 Billion by 2034 Amid Rising Research Applications | According to Transparency Market Research Inc.

The key reason boosting the growth of the cell-based assays market is the growing inclination towards cellular assays in drug discovery and basic research applications.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Transparency Market Research, Inc. , Sept. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global cell based assays market (세포 기반 분석 시장) was projected to attain US$ 20.2 billion in 2023. It is anticipated to garner a 6.4% CAGR from 2024 to 2034, and by 2034, the market is likely to attain US$ 40.4 billion . Cell-based assays, also known as cellular assays, are important instruments for assessing cell health, proliferation, viability, chemotaxis, invasion, and migration.

Cell-based screening is used in drug development and biomedical research to accurately measure off-target interactions, biochemical processes, biological activity, and cytotoxicity. Cell proliferation tests provide several advantages, including the ability to generate and facilitate physiologically meaningful and complicated data. Unlike traditional biochemical tests, cell-based assays are more physiologically relevant and capable of analyzing drug properties.

However, cell-based assay system procedures cannot yet handle both water-insoluble and water-soluble test materials. Furthermore, there is a risk of contamination in the reusable cell counting chamber, variances between users, and variations in hemocytometer filling rates.

Water-insoluble and water-soluble test materials, however, are not currently compatible with cell-based assay system methods. In addition, there is a chance that the reusable cell counting chamber may get contaminated, that user-to-user differences will occur, and that hemocytometer filling rates will vary. These are a few of the things impeding the expansion of the cell-based assays market.

Key Findings of the Market Report

The use of cell-based assays might enhance the drug development process by furnishing crucial biological data pertaining to drug action mechanisms, cellular survival, and off-target consequences.

Any toxicity concerns that may surface in the latter phases of clinical trials can be mitigated by cell-based screening.

High-throughput cell-based assay procedures test several chemicals under different circumstances at the same time, producing a lot of data.

When discovering potential drug candidates early in the drug development process, this approach is effective.

The results of cell-based assays are being used successfully by a number of academic institutions and commercial businesses to develop treatments for long-term illnesses.

Market Trends for Cell Based Assays

Cell viability, cytotoxicity, proliferation, apoptosis, signal transduction, reporter gene activity, enzyme activity, receptor occupancy, receptor binding, and complement-dependent cytotoxicity are among the biological and functional impacts that may be evaluated using cell-based assays (CDC).

Depending on the variables that need to be measured, the signal that is read out might be radioactivity, luminescence, colorimetric, absorbance, or fluorescence. Plate readers, microscopes, and flow cytometers can all be used to measure these signals.

In modern biomedical research, the use of 3D cell culture assay optimization has been growing. The complexities of in vivo systems and traditional 2D models are bridged by 3D cell cultures. The 3D method highlights how important it is to have sophisticated assay optimization techniques.

Global Market for Cell Based Assays: Regional Outlook

In 2023, North America acquired a significant share of the market. Throughout the projection period, the region is probably going to keep its top spot.

North America market expansion is also being aided by the rising incidence of chronic illnesses, including diabetes, osteoarthritis, cardiovascular disease, and cancer, particularly in the United States.

According to a research issued by the American Heart Association in January 2022, every 40 seconds a person was diagnosed with myocardial infarction in the U.S. The concerning prevalence of the chronic illness is fueling the North American market's rise.

Global Cell Based Assays Market: Competitive Landscape

In order to improve disease diagnosis, companies operating on a global basis are developing novel cell-based tests. The following companies are well-known participants in the global cell based assays market:

Danaher Corporation

GE Healthcare Inc.

Charles River Laboratories

Lonza Group Ltd.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Merck & Co.

PerkinElmer Inc.

Cell Signaling Technology, Inc.

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Promega Corporation

Key developments by the players in this market are:



The Aquios STEM system was unveiled by Beckman Coulter Life Sciences in May 2022 as an innovative approach to stem cell analysis. The system's goal is to drastically reduce turnaround time by eliminating manual and prone-to-mistake procedures.

was unveiled by Beckman Coulter Life Sciences in May 2022 as an innovative approach to stem cell analysis. The system's goal is to drastically reduce turnaround time by eliminating manual and prone-to-mistake procedures. PhenoVista Biosciences and Olympus partnered in June 2020 to provide 3D cell-based testing services that aid in drug discovery.

partnered in June 2020 to provide 3D cell-based testing services that aid in drug discovery. Promega Corporation and FUJIFILM Cellular Dynamics collaborated to develop novel assays for cellular biology observation in a system that more closely resembles the behavior of real body cells in March 2022.

collaborated to develop novel assays for cellular biology observation in a system that more closely resembles the behavior of real body cells in March 2022. Selvita unveiled a cell-based phenotypic test tool for drug discovery in February 2021. The platform may be used to evaluate new chemicals for possible applications in medicine.

Global Cell Based Assays Market Segmentation

Product Type

Instruments

Assay Kits

Reagents & Consumables

Software

Services

Application

Drug Discovery

Basic Research

Predictive Toxicology

Others

End User

Pharmaceutical & Biotech Companies

Academic Institutions

Contract Research Organizations

Others

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

