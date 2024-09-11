R3 Stem Cell Surpasses 150 Patient Reviews with Video Testimonials

R3 Stem Cell, the global leader in regenerative therapies, recently surpassed 150 reviews with video testimonials on its YouTube channel.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- R3 Stem Cell, the global leader in regenerative therapies, recently surpassed 150 reviews with video testimonials on its YouTube channel. After completing 25,000 stem cell procedures over the past decade, R3 continues to be at the forefront of regenerative medicine with clinics in seven countries.

The R3 Stem Cell patient reviews are located here: https://bit.ly/47pLIA1 and the conditions range from degenerative arthritis to stroke, neuropathy, Crohn's, autism, diabetes, back pain, spinal cord injury, kidney failure, heart disease, COPD, emphysema, migraines, ankylosing spondylitis, anti-aging, psoriasis, neck pain, Parkinsons, trigeminal neuralgia and more. R3 Stem Cell did not pay for any of the testimonials, and the results are for that particular patient and cannot be guaranteed.

R3 Stem cell offers stem cell and exosome therapies in seven countries. The R3 Stem Cell Mexico clinics are located in Tijuana and Cancun, and offer a full slate of applications including direct injection, intravenous drip, intrathecal, nebulizer, submucosal and topical as well. R3 has over 25 customized protocols that have been developed for optimal outcomes over the past decade.

Additional R3 locations include R3 Stem Cell India, Philippines, Turkey, Pakistan, USA and South Africa. R3 Stem Cell provides umbilical cord stem cell procedures, with affordable treatments utilizing biologics that are extensively tested for quality and safety. The patient satisfaction rate is 85%, and over a third of patients are actually repeats and referrals.

According to CEO of R3 Stem Cell Dr. David Greene, MD, PhD, MBA, "Traditional treatments in medicine often fail or have too many side effects. Stem cell treatments have become a fantastic option for so many medical issues, and we see so many lives changed. These stem cell reviews are truly a testament to that!"

R3 Stem Cell offers free consultations globally so individuals and their loved ones can see if they are a candidate. Simply call +1 (844) GET-STEM or email info@r3stemcell.com to be set up.

