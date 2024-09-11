Travel Advisory: Town-Owned Central Pike Bridge in Foster Scheduled to Close for Replacement on September 16

RHODE ISLAND, September 11 - The Town-owned Central Pike Bridge in Foster (locally known as the Swamp Meadow Covered Bridge) is scheduled to close for replacement on Monday, September 16 for approximately four months.

The low volume bridge, carrying approximately 180 vehicles per day, was built in 1953 and carries Central Pike over the Hemlock Brook. Currently posted at 5 tons, the superstructure of the bridge needs to be replaced. The bridge's covered structure does not need replacement.

During the bridge's closure, motorists are advised to follow the signed detour using Route 94, US Route 6, and Paris Onley Hopkins Road.

All construction projects are subject to changes in schedule and scope depending on needs, circumstances, findings, and weather.

The Central Pike Bridge Replacement project is made possible by RhodeWorks and the Bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. RIDOT is committed to bringing Rhode Island's infrastructure into a state of good repair while respecting the environment and striving to improve it. Learn more at www.ridot.net/RhodeWorks.