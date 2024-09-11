When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: September 10, 2024 FDA Publish Date: September 11, 2024 Product Type: Food & Beverages

Allergens Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Undeclared walnuts Company Name: Innovation Bakers, LLC Brand Name: Product Description: Product Description

Company Announcement

Innovation Bakers, LLC of Fullerton, CA, is issuing a voluntary limited recall of one day’s production of its 3.5 oz packs of 7-Eleven Fudge Brownie (05254856392) because they may contain undeclared walnuts. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to walnuts run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if they consume these products.

The recall affects 2,081 single serve units of 7-Eleven Fudge Brownie that were distributed only to 7-Eleven stores in the Southern California region and delivered on 09/08/2024 and 09/09/2024. The product comes in a 3.5 oz pack, marked with Lot Code: Best By Wednesday 0911. Photos are attached below.

No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this issue.

The FDA was notified and the recall was voluntarily initiated after it was discovered that the walnut-containing product was distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of walnuts. No other 7-Eleven products are impacted by this recall.

Consumers who have purchased 7-Eleven Fudge Brownie 3.5 oz packs (05254856392) with the Best By Wednesday 0911 Lot Code are urged not to consume the product. They may discard it, return it to the place of purchase for a full refund, or contact Innovation Bakers’ Customer Service for assistance.

For questions, consumers may reach Innovation Bakers, LLC at customerservice@innovationbakers.com.