Winnebago Industries Highlights Bold and Innovative Model Year 2025 Line Up from its Leading Premium RV Brands at Hershey RV Show

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., Sept. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE: WGO), a leading outdoor recreation product manufacturer, will highlight its industry-leading lineup of new models and features from premium RV brands, Winnebago, Grand Design RV and Newmar at the Hershey RV Show in Hershey, Pa., Sept. 11-15, 2024. Winnebago Industries will feature nearly 150 new models across its three leading brands, showcasing the latest in technology, design and comfort, allowing consumers to connect with the benefits of the outdoors like never before.



“At Winnebago Industries, our portfolio of premium brands is each unique in its legacy, but united in their promise to elevate every moment outdoors,” said Amber Holm, Winnebago Industries’ Chief Marketing Officer. “Across the Winnebago, Grand Design and Newmar product line-ups, RV enthusiasts will find unmatched quality and innovation at a variety of price points to enable more time outside and the opportunity to create connection and memories with friends and family for years to come.”

Here are just a few of the product highlights consumers can experience across the company’s family of brands:

Winnebago

Winnebago is one of the most trusted and durable recreational vehicle and outdoor brands, with a range of product lines rooted in high quality, technology and customer care – from camper vans to luxury Class A motorhomes. At the Hershey RV show, with 101 units on display, the flagship Winnebago brand will showcase several recent innovations including debuting the Revel Sport, displaying the entire line up of the Access conventional-class travel trailer series, industry-first Winnebago Connect intelligent RV platform and reimagined View / Navion Class C RVs.

Debuting at the Hershey Show, the Revel Sport builds on the strong success and pioneering heritage of the Revel. The Revel Sport is a camper van equipped with boondocking essentials, including off-road performance and off-grid power combined with serious gear storage. For those seeking the freedom and excitement that comes with off-road, off-grid travels, the Revel sport is ready to take today’s adventurers there.

The new View / Navion combines cutting-edge technology with the brand’s proprietary Winnebago Connect™ digital platform, and modern interiors to elevate the RV experience. Power-reclining theater seating, smart storage solutions and flexible dining areas are highlights of the interior, while the exterior features a new gear garage to store bikes, outdoor gear and more. With standard lithium power and solar with optional upgrades, the View / Navion has it all.

Winnebago Connect™ is a first-of-its kind, intelligent RV platform, empowered with intuitive control that proactively manages on-board systems according to your preference. From smart-energy optimization and one-touch setting to real-time pet monitoring and over-the-air updates, Winnebago Connect simplifies vehicle operations at every turn, and notifies owners as needed to deliver a more elevated experience.

Grand Design RV

Grand Design RV is set to make a bold statement with its innovative 2025 product lineup. Known for pushing the boundaries of quality and innovation, Grand Design will highlight several product lines, including the newly launched Lineage Series M, the expanded Transcend lineup, and the refreshed Reflection models.

For the first time, Grand Design RV is stepping into the motorized market with its Lineage Series M, a Class C motorhome that promises to redefine the Class C segment. Built on the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 4500 chassis, the Lineage Series M boasts superior payload, capacity, and driving performance to meet the needs of modern travelers.

Grand Design's Transcend lineup continues to evolve with the introduction of new models under the Transcend One and Transcend Xplor segments. As families seek affordable yet feature-rich RVs, Transcend delivers with high-quality build, versatility, and innovation that fit every budget and lifestyle.

The brand’s Reflection series has always been one of the top selling product lines in America, and for 2025, it is taking the interior experience to the next level. With new accent colors, modern lighting, and upgraded furnishings, the refreshed Reflection models offer both comfort and functionality. Interior updates for 2025 include, new flooring, wallboard, and furniture, with lighter, warmer hues to create a modern and cozy feel along with enhanced bathroom features and a new entertainment center with hidden storage behind the TV, maximizing space and functionality.

Newmar

For more than 50 years, each Newmar coach has been individually handcrafted to provide customers an unrivaled luxury outdoor experience. At the Hershey Show, Newmar will debut its newest model, the Northern Star, alongside 19 luxury Class A and Class Super C coaches.

The Northern Star is an affordable diesel pusher and offers RV fans another exceptional diesel option that combines luxury features and styling at a more accessible price point. The coach is available in four floorplans with an all-new interior and redesigned cockpit.

Beyond the Northern Star, attendees will have the opportunity to explore a variety of Newmar models, from the gas-powered Bay Star Sport to the luxurious New Aire, Mountain Aire, and London Aire diesel units. Newmar will also showcase its popular Super C models, including the Supreme Aire and Super Star.

In addition, Newmar’s bold new exterior option, the 2025 Onyx Package, will be on display and promises to be a showstopper. The Onyx Package introduces a striking new exterior option, bringing a blackout finish to select Newmar models. Available on Class A models from the Dutch Star through to the King Aire, this package includes black Onyx accents on the front and rear caps, entrance grab handle, rock guard, wheels, mirrors, and logos.

Learn more about these products and others featured at the Hershey RV Show on the Winnebago , Grand Design RV and Newmar websites.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc. is a leading North American manufacturer of outdoor lifestyle products under the Winnebago, Grand Design, Chris-Craft, Newmar and Barletta brands, which are used primarily in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The Company builds high-quality motorhomes, travel trailers, fifth-wheel products, outboard and sterndrive powerboats, pontoons, and commercial community outreach vehicles. Committed to advancing sustainable innovation and leveraging vertical integration in key component areas, Winnebago Industries has multiple facilities in Iowa, Indiana, Minnesota and Florida. The Company’s common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and traded under the symbol WGO. For access to Winnebago Industries' investor relations material or to add your name to an automatic email list for Company news releases, visit http://investor.wgo.net.

