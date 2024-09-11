Submit Release
Boba Mint Announces CFO Changes

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boba Mint Holdings Ltd. (CSE: TNJ) (“Boba” or the “Company”) today announced that Carmelo Marrelli would be stepping down as Chief Financial Officer of the Company and Rody Lazar would be taking over as Interim Chief Financial Officer.

About Boba Mint Holdings Ltd. 

Boba Mint Holdings Ltd. is focused on the development of blockchain mobile games that integrate ERC20 tokens and ERC721 NFTs. Its primary product is a mobile blockchain gaming ecosystem called Tanjea, where gamers collect NFT characters (primarily birds and wolves) in multiple mobile games and use them to earn $TNJ tokens.

Boba Mint is a pioneering blockchain gaming company dedicated to creating immersive, decentralized gaming experiences. Boba Mint has become synonymous with innovation and excellence in the blockchain gaming industry.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

Boba Mint Holdings Ltd.

"Rody Lazar"

CEO

For further information, please contact:
Rody Lazar – CEO
Phone: 1-800-556-1015
Email: info@bobamint.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the CSE policies) accepts responsibility for this release's adequacy or accuracy.

We seek Safe Harbor.


