Carper Highlights Recently Enacted ADVANCE Act and Support of Matt Marzano During NRC Nomination Hearing

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Senator Tom Carper (D-Del.), Chairman of the Senate Environment and Public Works (EPW) Committee, today led a hearing to consider the nomination of Matthew J. Marzano to serve as a member of the Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC).

ON MARZANO’S DEEP EXPERIENCE IN THE NUCLEAR INDUSTRY AS A SENIOR REACTOR OPERATOR:

Chairman Carper:

“Matt understands the Nuclear Regulatory Commission’s mission and the importance of deploying more safe and clean nuclear power. He is deeply committed to maintaining the public’s … trust and confidence in the Nuclear Regulatory Commission’s work. He has the technical expertise — gained over the course of a decade in the nuclear industry — to help get the job done.”

Matthew Marzano, Nominee to be Member, Nuclear Regulatory Commission:

“In order to become a Senior Reactor Operator, to get that license, you go through an 18-month intensive training program … We train extensively to be able to respond almost second nature to an event that’s happening in order to protect the health and safety of the public.

“We talk a lot about the collegial nature of the NRC, and that requires diversity and independence of views. This practical experience that I have — knowing how these things work on the ground, knowing the issues that could arise — is something that I look forward to bringing to the commission.”

ON THE IMPORTANCE OF IMPLEMENTING THE ADVANCE ACT AND MARZANO’S ROLE IN CRAFTING THE LAW:

Chairman Carper:

“The ADVANCE Act, which was led by Ranking Member Senator Capito, empowers the Nuclear Regulatory Commission with the tools it needs to keep existing reactors safe and to review new nuclear technologies efficiently. This landmark law also directs the Nuclear Regulatory Commission to support 21st century applications of nuclear energy … Matt’s expertise was essential to developing and ultimately moving the ADVANCE Act to the president’s desk for his signature.”

ON THE CRITICAL ROLE NUCLEAR ENERGY PLAYS IN SUPPORTING THE UNITED STATES’ CLEAN ENERGY GRID:

Chairman Carper:

“Today, nuclear energy is one of our most powerful tools to ensure the reliability of the electric grid and to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Our colleagues on this committee have heard me say this before, but it bears repeating — nuclear power is the largest source of clean power in the United States, providing almost 20 percent of America’s total electricity and nearly half of our nation’s clean power.”

In July, President Joe Biden signed the ADVANCE Act into law. The ADVANCE Act, which was sponsored by Chairman Carper and Ranking Member Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), empowers the Nuclear Regulatory Commission with the tools it needs to keep existing reactors safe and to review new nuclear technologies efficiently.

