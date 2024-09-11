Rumble Shatters Multiple Records on Debate Night

LONGBOAT KEY, Fla., Sept. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rumble ( NASDAQ:RUM ), the video-sharing platform and cloud services provider, announced that it shattered several records during Tuesday night’s American presidential debate between former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris. According to Streams Charts, Rumble logged a record for concurrent live viewers on the platform, as well as new records for the number of concurrent creator streams and peak bandwidth consumption.

“People want their news and commentary delivered live and unfiltered, and most importantly, they want it uncensored. More and more people learn every day that Rumble is the place for information that hasn’t been sanitized by government or Big Tech,” said Chairman and CEO of Rumble Chris Pavlovski. “This election is of global importance, and the information surrounding it must be presented to the public honestly, which sadly is not happening on other platforms or in the corporate media.”

Streams Charts showed that Rumble hit a peak of 1,044,513 concurrent live viewers during the debate, while also topping one thousand concurrent live streams. The company also set a new bandwidth throughput record on its own Content Delivery Network (CDN).

Additionally, Rumble was home to 31 of the top 100 live streams in the United States, according to LiveSearch.app , accounting for 11.8 percent of viewers by Network and 31% of streamers by Network:

Rumble is a high-growth video platform and cloud services provider that is creating an independent infrastructure. Rumble’s mission is to restore the internet to its roots by making it free and open once again. For more information, visit: corp.rumble.com .

