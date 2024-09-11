Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,378 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,914 in the last 365 days.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Reports August 2024 Assets Under Management

MILWAUKEE, Wis., Sept. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE: APAM) today reported that its preliminary assets under management ("AUM") as of August 31, 2024 totaled $166.2 billion. Artisan Funds and Artisan Global Funds accounted for $80.1 billion of total firm AUM, while separate accounts and other AUM1 accounted for $86.1 billion.

PRELIMINARY ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT BY STRATEGY2  
   
As of August 31, 2024 - ($ Millions)  
Growth Team  
Global Opportunities $        21,932        
Global Discovery         1,726        
U.S. Mid-Cap Growth         12,657        
U.S. Small-Cap Growth         3,111        
Global Equity Team  
Global Equity         361        
Non-U.S. Growth         13,488        
China Post-Venture         172        
U.S. Value Team  
Value Equity         4,852        
U.S. Mid-Cap Value         2,866        
Value Income         16        
International Value Team  
International Value         46,338        
International Explorer         341        
Global Value Team  
Global Value         28,942        
Select Equity         335        
Sustainable Emerging Markets Team  
Sustainable Emerging Markets         1,926        
Credit Team  
High Income         11,010        
Credit Opportunities         249        
Floating Rate         79        
Developing World Team  
Developing World         3,985        
Antero Peak Group  
Antero Peak         2,087        
Antero Peak Hedge         225        
International Small-Mid Team  
Non-U.S. Small-Mid Growth         7,214        
EMsights Capital Group  
Global Unconstrained         641        
Emerging Markets Debt Opportunities         1,003        
Emerging Markets Local Opportunities         655        
   
Total Firm Assets Under Management ("AUM")    $     166,211        

1 Separate account and other AUM consists of the assets we manage in or through vehicles other than Artisan Funds or Artisan Global Funds. Separate account and other AUM includes assets we manage in traditional separate accounts, as well as assets we manage in Artisan-branded collective investment trusts, and in our own private funds.
2 AUM for Artisan Sustainable Emerging Markets and U.S. Mid-Cap Growth Strategies includes $95.1 million in aggregate for which Artisan Partners provides investment models to managed account sponsors (reported on a lag not exceeding one quarter).

ABOUT ARTISAN PARTNERS
Artisan Partners is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of high value-added investment strategies to sophisticated clients around the world. Since 1994, the firm has been committed to attracting experienced, disciplined investment professionals to manage client assets. Artisan Partners' autonomous investment teams oversee a diverse range of investment strategies across multiple asset classes. Strategies are offered through various investment vehicles to accommodate a broad range of client mandates.

Investor Relations Inquiries: 866.632.1770 or ir@artisanpartners.com
Source: Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.


Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Reports August 2024 Assets Under Management

Distribution channels: Business & Economy ...


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more