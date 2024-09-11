Submit Release
Lesaka achieves its profitability guidance for FY 2024 and provides significantly higher profitability guidance for FY 2025

JOHANNESBURG, Sept. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lesaka Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: LSAK; JSE: LSK) today released results for the fourth quarter (“Q4 2024”) and year ended June 30, 2024 (“FY 2024”).

FY 2024 performance:

  • Revenue increased 11% in South African Rand (“ZAR”)1 to $564.2 million (ZAR 10.6 billion).
  • Operating income increased to $3.6 million (ZAR 67.3 million), compared to an operating loss of $15.3 million (ZAR 275.3 million) in FY 2023.
  • Net loss improved 48% in ZAR to $17.4 million (ZAR 326.1 million), compared to a net loss of $35.1 million (ZAR 629.2 million) in FY 2023.
  • GAAP loss per share improved 49% in ZAR, to $0.27 (ZAR R5.07).
  • Guidance for Group Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure) achieved, increasing 55% in ZAR to $36.9 million (ZAR 690.9 million).
  • Fundamental earnings per share (a non-GAAP measure) of $0.06 (ZAR 1.06), improved ZAR 3.72, compared to a fundamental loss per share of $0.15 (ZAR 2.66) in FY 2023.
  • Merchant Division revenue increased 12% in ZAR to $498.3 million (ZAR 9.3 billion) and Segment Adjusted EBITDA increased 4% in ZAR to $33.4 million (ZAR 624.1 million).
  • Consumer Division revenue increased 15% in ZAR to $69.2 million (ZAR 1.3 billion) and Segment Adjusted EBITDA increased 361% to $14.7 million (ZAR 274.2 million).
  • Net debt to Group Adjusted EBITDA2 ratio improved to 2.5 times compared to 4.5 times in FY 2023.

Q4 2024 performance:

  • Revenue increased 9% in ZAR to $146.0 million (ZAR 2.7 billion) compared to Q4 2023.
  • Operating income increased to $0.3 million (ZAR 5.6 million) compared to an operating loss of $6.6 million (ZAR 124.3 million) in Q4 2023.
  • Net loss improved 58% in ZAR to $5.0 million (ZAR 93.2 million).
  • GAAP loss per share improved 59% in ZAR to $0.08 (ZAR R1.44).
  • Fundamental earnings per share (a non-GAAP measure), positive for a third successive quarter, improved ZAR 1.18 to $0.02 (ZAR 0.42) compared to a fundamental loss per share of $0.04 (ZAR 0.76) in Q4 2023.
(1) Average exchange rates applicable for the year: ZAR 18.68 to $1 for FY 2024, ZAR 17.94 to $1 for FY 2023. The ZAR weakened 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during FY 2024 when compared to FY 2023.
Average exchange rates applicable for the quarter: ZAR 18.47 to $1 for Q4 2024, ZAR 18.88 to $1 for Q3 2024, ZAR 18.74 to $1 for Q4 2023. The ZAR strengthened 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during Q4 2024 when compared to Q4 2023 and 2.2% when compared to the prior sequential quarter (Q3 2024).
(2) Non-GAAP measure. Net Debt to EBITDA ratio is calculated as net debt at specific date divided by Annualized Group Adjusted EBITDA.
   

Lesaka Chairman Ali Mazanderani said: “We continue to materially improve the profitability of Lesaka achieving Group Adjusted EBITDA of ZAR 691 million in FY 2024, up from ZAR 445 million in FY 2023 and a significant positive transformation compared to a Group Adjusted EBITDA loss of ZAR 328 million in FY 2022. We have carried this momentum into FY 2025 and are providing a guidance range of ZAR 900 million to ZAR 1 billion.

We have established ourselves as the leading independent fintech in Southern Africa with significant room for increased growth and profitability over the coming years.”

Chief Executive Officer Southern Africa Lincoln Mali added, “I am particularly pleased with the Consumer Division’s performance. Our teams have worked hard to turn it into an important profit and cash flow contributor for the Group, demonstrated by the 94% growth in Segment Adjusted EBITDA this quarter. We are entering an exciting period of growth for Lesaka, integrating the Adumo and Touchsides acquisitions with our existing fintech solutions as we strive to empower Southern African consumers and merchants to fulfil their potential.”

Outlook: First Quarter 2025 (“Q1 2025”) and Full Fiscal Year 2025 (“FY 2025”)

While we report our financial results in USD, we measure our operating performance in ZAR, and as such we provide our guidance accordingly.

For Q1 2025, the quarter ending September 30, 2024 we expect:

  • Revenue between ZAR 2.5 billion and ZAR 2.7 billion.
  • Group Adjusted EBITDA between ZAR 160 million and ZAR 180 million.

For FY 2025, the year ending June 30, 2025, we expect:

  • Revenue between ZAR 10.0 billion and ZAR 11.0 billion.
  • Group Adjusted EBITDA between ZAR 900 million and ZAR 1 billion.

Our outlook provided:

  • Includes the impact of a portion of revenue recognized on a gross basis1 in FY 2024, that has converted to an agency relationship and will be recognized on a net basis in FY 2025. This has no material impact on profitability.
  • Includes the impact of the previously announced acquisition of Adumo, expected to close in October 2024 (quarter two of fiscal 2025).
  • Includes the impact of an interest expense charge2 on the consumer loan book that was not included in Group Adjusted EBITDA in FY 2024.
  • Excludes the impact of unannounced mergers and acquisitions that we may conclude.

The mid-point of the FY 2025 Group Adjusted EBITDA implies a growth rate of more than 30% on a like-for-like basis (excluding Adumo and the interest expense charge on the consumer book).

(1) FY 2024 revenue includes approximately ZAR 1.8 billion of revenue recognized on a gross basis for Easyload prepaid airtime vouchers sold. If we recognized this revenue on a gross basis in FY 2025 it would be ZAR 2.4 billion.
(2) We are currently engaging our funders to provide the Consumer Division with a specific debt facility to be utilized to fund our Consumer lending book. This will result in the inclusion of the related interest expense charges in Group Adjusted EBITDA. Our FY 2025 Q1 and FY2025 Group Adjusted EBITDA guidance provided has been prepared on the basis that the facility is in place with effect from the commencement of Q1 FY 2025. It accordingly includes an interest expense charge related to the Consumer Division of approximately ZAR 15 million (FY 2025 Q1) and ZAR 105 million (FY 2025), compared to zero in FY 2024 Q1 and FY 2024, when the interest expense related to funding the Consumer Lending book was included in the Group’s interest expense charge, which is not included in Group Adjusted EBITDA.
   

Management has provided its outlook regarding Group Adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure and excludes certain charges. Management has not reconciled this non-GAAP financial measure to the corresponding GAAP financial measure because guidance for the various reconciling items is not provided. Management is unable to provide guidance for these reconciling items because they cannot determine their probable significance, as certain items are outside of the company's control and cannot be reasonably predicted since these items could vary significantly from period to period. Accordingly, reconciliations to the corresponding GAAP financial measure is not available without unreasonable effort.

Earnings Presentation for FY 2024 and Q4 2024 Results

Our earnings presentation will be posted to the Investor Relations page of our website prior to our earnings call.

Webcast and Conference Call

Lesaka will host a webcast and conference call to review results on September 12, 2024, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time which is 2:00 p.m. South Africa Standard Time (“SAST”). A replay of the results presentation webcast will be available on the Lesaka investor relations website following the conclusion of the live event.

Presentation Webcast via Zoom:

Link to access the results webcast: https://bit.ly/3zGC4fy

Participants using the webcast will be able to ask questions by raising their hand and then asking the question “live.”

Conference Call Dial-in:

  • US Toll-Free: +1 669 444 9171 or +1 669 900 6833 or +1 689 278 1000
  • South Africa Toll-Free: +27 21 426 8191 or +27 87 550 3946

Participants using the conference call dial-in will be unable to ask questions.

A replay of the results presentation webcast will be available on the Lesaka investor relations website following the conclusion of the live event.

Our Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2024, as filed with the SEC, is available on our company website at www.lesakatech.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Measures

U.S. securities laws require that when we publish any non-GAAP measures, we disclose the reason for using these non-GAAP measures and provide reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measures. The presentation of Group Adjusted EBITDA, Group Adjusted EBITDA margin, fundamental net (loss) income, fundamental (loss) earnings per share, and headline (loss) earnings per share are non-GAAP measures.

Non-GAAP Measures

Group Adjusted EBITDA is net loss before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, adjusted for non-operational transactions (including loss on disposal of equity-accounted investments), loss from equity-accounted investments, stock-based compensation charges and once-off items. Once-off items represents non-recurring expense items, including costs related to acquisitions and transactions consummated or ultimately not pursued. Group Adjusted EBITDA margin is Group Adjusted EBITDA divided by revenue.

Fundamental net earnings (loss) and fundamental earnings (loss) per share

Fundamental net earnings (loss) and earnings (loss) per share is GAAP net loss and loss per share adjusted for the amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets (net of deferred taxes), stock-based compensation charges, and unusual non-recurring items, including costs related to acquisitions and transactions consummated or ultimately not pursued.

Fundamental net earnings (loss) and earnings (loss) per share for fiscal 2024 also includes an impairment loss related to an equity-accounted investment, unrealized currency loss related to our non-core business which we are in the process of winding down and a reversal of allowance for doubtful loan receivable. Fundamental net loss and loss per share for fiscal 2023 also includes change in tax rate, a net gain on disposal of equity-accounted investments, impairment losses related to an equity-accounted investment and an adjustment for an unrealized currency loss related to our non-core business which we are in the process of winding down.

Management believes that the Group Adjusted EBITDA, fundamental net earnings (loss) and fundamental earnings (loss) per share metrics enhance its own evaluation, as well as an investor’s understanding, of our financial performance. Attachment A presents the reconciliation between GAAP net loss attributable to Lesaka and these non-GAAP measures.

Headline (loss) earnings per share (“H(L)EPS”)

The inclusion of H(L)EPS in this press release is a requirement of our listing on the JSE. H(L)EPS basic and diluted is calculated using net (loss) income which has been determined based on GAAP. Accordingly, this may differ to the headline (loss) earnings per share calculation of other companies listed on the JSE as these companies may report their financial results under a different financial reporting framework, including but not limited to, International Financial Reporting Standards.

H(L)EPS basic and diluted is calculated as GAAP net (loss) income adjusted for the impairment losses related to our equity-accounted investments and (profit) loss on sale of property, plant and equipment. Attachment C presents the reconciliation between our net (loss) income used to calculate (loss) earnings per share basic and diluted and H(L)EPS basic and diluted and the calculation of the denominator for headline diluted (loss) earnings per share.

About Lesaka (www.lesakatech.com)

Lesaka Technologies, (Lesaka™) is a South African Fintech company driven by a purpose to provide financial services and software to Southern Africa’s underserviced consumers (B2C) and merchants (B2B), improving people’s lives and increasing financial inclusion in the markets in which we operate. We offer a wide range of solutions including transactional accounts (banking), lending, insurance, cash management solutions, card acceptance, supplier payments, software services and bill payments. By providing a full-service fintech platform in our connected ecosystem, we facilitate the digitization of commerce in our markets.

Lesaka has a primary listing on NASDAQ (NasdaqGS: LSAK) and a secondary listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE: LSK). Visit www.lesakatech.com for additional information about Lesaka Technologies (Lesaka ™).

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements that may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and such statements are subject to the safe harbor created by those sections and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Such statements may be identified by their use of terms or phrases such as “expects,” “estimates,” “projects,” “believes,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “could,” “would,” “may,” “will,” “intends,” “outlook,” “focus,” “seek,” “potential,” “mission,” “continue,” “goal,” “target,” “objective,” derivations thereof, and similar terms and phrases. Forward-looking statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of our management and are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified, which could cause future events and actual results to differ materially from those set forth in, contemplated by, or underlying the forward-looking statements. In this press release, statements relating to future financial results and future financing and business opportunities are forward-looking statements. Additional information concerning factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those in any forward-looking statement is contained in our Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2024, as filed with the SEC, as well as other documents we have filed or will file with the SEC. We assume no obligation to update the information in this press release, to revise any forward-looking statements or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in forward-looking statements.

Investor Relations Contact:
Phillipe Welthagen
Email: phillipe.welthagen@lesakatech.com
Mobile: +27 84 512 5393

FNK IR:
Rob Fink / Matt Chesler, CFA
Email: lsak@fnkir.com

Media Relations Contact:
Janine Bester Gertzen
Email: janine@thenielsennetwork.com

       
Lesaka Technologies, Inc.

Attachment A

Reconciliation of GAAP loss attributable to Lesaka to Group Adjusted EBITDA loss:

Three months and year ended June 30, 2024 and 2023
       
  Three months ended   Year ended
  June 30,   Mar 31,   June 30,
  2024   2023   2024   2024   2023
Loss attributable to Lesaka - GAAP $ (5,035 )   $ (11,909 )   $ (4,047 )   $ (17,440 )   $ (35,074 )
Loss from equity accounted investments   (40 )     2,535       (43 )     1,279       5,117  
Net loss before (earnings) loss from equity-accounted investments   (5,075 )     (9,374 )     (4,090 )     (16,161 )     (29,957 )
Income tax (benefit) expense   1,482       (1,844 )     931       3,363       (2,309 )
Loss before income tax expense   (3,593 )     (11,218 )     (3,159 )     (12,798 )     (32,266 )
Reversal of allowance for doubtful EMI loans receivable   -       -       -       (250 )     -  
Net (gain) loss on disposal of equity-accounted investment   -       12       -       -       205  
Impairment loss   -       7,039       -       -       7,039  
Unrealized (gain) loss FV for currency adjustments   (184 )     179       121       (83 )     222  
Operating income (loss) after PPA amortization and net interest (non-GAAP)   (3,777 )     (3,988 )     (3,038 )     (13,131 )     (24,800 )
PPA amortization (amortization of acquired intangible assets)   3,657       3,590       3,562       14,419       15,149  
Operating income (loss) before PPA amortization after net interest (non-GAAP)   (120 )     (398 )     524       1,288       (9,651 )
Interest expense   4,620       5,159       4,581       18,932       18,567  
Interest income   (732 )     (584 )     (628 )     (2,294 )     (1,853 )
Operating income (loss) before PPA amortization and net interest (non-GAAP)   3,768       4,177       4,477       17,926       7,063  
Depreciation (excluding amortization of intangibles)   2,548       2,203       2,229       9,246       8,536  
Stock-based compensation charges   2,258       1,354       2,090       7,911       7,309  
Once-off items   1,684       64       907       1,853       1,922  
Group Adjusted EBITDA - Non-GAAP $ 10,258     $ 7,798     $ 9,703     $ 36,936     $ 24,830  
                                       


  Three months ended   Year ended
  June 30,   Mar 31,   June 30,
  2024   2023   2024   2024   2023
Once-off items comprises:                                
Transaction costs $ 56     $ 58     $ 276     $ 512     $ 850  
Transaction costs related to Adumo acquisition   1,628       -       631       2,293       -  
(Income recognized) Expenses incurred related to closure of legacy businesses   -       244       -       (952 )     639  
Non-recurring revenue not allocated to segments   -       (1,469 )     -       -       (1,469 )
Employee misappropriation of company funds   -       1,152       -       -       1,202  
Separation of employee expense   -       79       -       -       262  
Indirect taxes provision   -       -       -       -       438  
  $ 1,684     $ 64     $ 907     $ 1,853     $ 1,922  
                                       

Once-off items are non-recurring in nature, however, certain items may be reported in multiple quarters. For instance, transaction costs include costs incurred related to acquisitions and transactions consummated or ultimately not pursued. The transactions can span multiple quarters, for instance in fiscal 2024 we incurred significant transaction costs related to the acquisition of adumo over a number of quarters, and the transactions are generally non-recurring.

(Income recognized) Expenses incurred related to closure of legacy businesses represents (i) gains recognized related to the release of the foreign currency translation reserve on deconsolidation of a subsidiaries and (ii) costs incurred related to subsidiaries which we are in the process of deregistering/ liquidation and therefore we consider these costs non-operational and ad hoc in nature. Non-recurring revenue not allocated to segments includes once off revenue recognized that we believe does not relate to either our Merchant or Consumer divisions. Employee misappropriation of company funds represents a once-off loss incurred. Indirect tax provision includes non-recurring indirect taxes which have been provided related to prior periods following an on-going investigation from a tax authority. We incurred separation costs related to the termination of certain senior-level employees, including an executive officer and senior managers, during the fiscal year and we consider these specific terminations to be of a non-recurring nature. The legacy processing adjustments represents amounts we identified during fiscal 2022 related to prior periods that are payable to third parties.

               
Reconciliation of GAAP net loss and loss per share, basic, to fundamental net earnings (loss) and earnings (loss) per share, basic:

Three months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023
 
  Net (loss) income
(USD '000) 		  (L)PS, basic
(USD) 		  Net (loss) income
(ZAR '000) 		  (L)PS, basic
(ZAR)
  2024   2023   2024   2023   2024   2023   2024   2023
GAAP   (5,035 )     (11,909 )     (0.08 )     (0.19 )     (93,201 )     (223,192 )     (1.44 )     (3.50 )
                               
Intangible asset amortization, net   2,670       2,621               49,563       49,104          
Stock-based compensation charge   2,258       1,354               39,482       25,376          
Transaction costs   1,684       52               31,047       975          
Net loss on disposal of equity-accounted investments   -       12               -       225          
Other   -       271               -       5,079          
Deferred tax asset recognized   -       (2,021 )             -       (37,876 )        
Impairment loss   -       7,039               -       131,921          
Fundamental   1,577       (2,581 )     0.02       (0.04 )     26,891       (48,388 )     0.42       (0.76 )
                                                               


Year ended June 30, 2024 and 2023
               
  Net (loss) income
(USD '000) 		  (L) EPS, basic
(USD) 		  Net (loss) income
(ZAR '000) 		  (L)EPS, basic
(ZAR)
  2024   2023   2024   2023   2024   2023   2024   2023
GAAP   (17,440 )     (35,074 )     (0.27 )     (0.56 )     (326,070 )     (629,227 )     (5.07 )     (9.89 )
                               
Stock-based compensation charge   7,911       7,309               145,571       131,123          
Intangible asset amortization, net   10,543       10,981               196,875       196,990          
Impairment of equity method investments   1,167       1,110               22,084       19,913          
Change in tax rate   -       (1,299 )             -       (23,304 )        
Non core international - unrealized currency (gain) loss   (952 )     395               (17,648 )     7,086          
Allowance for doubtful EMI loans receivable   (250 )     -               (4,741 )     -          
Transaction costs   2,805       845               52,186       15,159          
Net loss on disposal of equity-accounted investments   -       205               -       3,678          
Other   -       1,081               -       19,393          
Deferred tax asset recognized   -       (2,021 )             -       (36,257 )        
Impairment loss   -       7,039               -       126,280          
Fundamental   3,784       (9,429 )     0.06       (0.15 )     68,257       (169,166 )     1.06       (2.66 )
                                                               


Attachment B

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements
 
LESAKA TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
  Unaudited   Unaudited
  Three months ended   Year ended
  June 30,   June 30,
  2024   2023   2024   2023
  (In thousands)   (In thousands)
                       
REVENUE $ 146,046     $ 133,149     $ 564,222     $ 527,971  
                       
EXPENSE                      
                       
Cost of goods sold, IT processing, servicing and support   113,063       102,893       442,673       417,544  
Selling, general and administration   24,855       24,055       92,001       95,050  
Depreciation and amortization   6,205       5,793       23,665       23,685  
Transaction costs related to Adumo acquisition   1,628       -       2,293       -  
                       
OPERATING INCOME (LOSS)   295       (6,631 )     3,590       (15,347 )
                       
REVERSAL OF ALLOWANCE FOR DOUBTFUL EMI LOAN RECEIVABLE   -       -       250       -  
                       
LOSS ON DISPOSAL OF EQUITY-ACCOUNTED INVESTMENT   -       12       -       205  
                       
INTEREST INCOME   732       584       2,294       1,853  
                       
INTEREST EXPENSE   4,620       5,159       18,932       18,567  
                       
LOSS BEFORE INCOME TAX EXPENSE (BENEFIT)   (3,593 )     (11,218 )     (12,798 )     (32,266 )
                       
INCOME TAX EXPENSE (BENEFIT)   1,482       (1,844 )     3,363       (2,309 )
                       
NET LOSS BEFORE EARNINGS (LOSS) FROM EQUITY-ACCOUNTED INVESTMENTS   (5,075 )     (9,374 )     (16,161 )     (29,957 )
                       
EARNINGS (LOSS) FROM EQUITY-ACCOUNTED INVESTMENTS   40       (2,535 )     (1,279 )     (5,117 )
                       
NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO LESAKA $ (5,035 )   $ (11,909 )   $ (17,440 )   $ (35,074 )
                       
Net loss per share, in United States dollars:                      
Basic loss attributable to Lesaka shareholders $ (0.08 )   $ (0.19 )   $ (0.27 )   $ (0.56 )
Diluted loss attributable to Lesaka shareholders $ (0.08 )   $ (0.19 )   $ (0.27 )   $ (0.56 )
                               


LESAKA TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
  Unaudited   Unaudited
  Three months ended   Year ended
  June 30,   June 30,
  2024   2023   2024   2023
  (In thousands)   (In thousands)
                       
Cash flows from operating activities                      
Net loss $ (5,035 )   $ (11,909 )   $ (17,440 )   $ (35,074 )
Depreciation and amortization   6,205       5,793       23,665       23,685  
Impairment loss   -       7,039       -       7,039  
Movement in allowance for doubtful accounts receivable and finance loans receivable   1,626       2,328       5,158       6,495  
Movement in interest payable   (126 )     1,780       1,119       5,069  
Fair value adjustment related to financial liabilities   66       (143 )     (853 )     (20 )
Gain on disposal of equity-accounted investments   -       12       -       205  
(Gain) Loss from equity-accounted investments   (40 )     2,535       1,279       5,117  
Reversal of allowance for doubtful loans receivable   -       -       (250 )     -  
Profit on disposal of property, plant and equipment   (17 )     (2 )     (305 )     (468 )
Facility fee amortized   62       221       443       864  
Stock-based compensation charge   2,258       1,354       7,911       7,309  
Dividends received from equity accounted investments   -       21       95       42  
Decrease (Increase) in accounts receivable and other receivables   (1,058 )     6,914       (10,873 )     (1,687 )
Increase in finance loans receivable   (2,932 )     (1,035 )     (10,029 )     (12,353 )
Decrease (Increase) in inventory   4,334       3,941       9,840       2,172  
Increase in accounts payable and other payables   1,575       (3,716 )     22,141       1,705  
Increase in taxes payable   (958 )     (2,278 )     (400 )     (800 )
Decrease in deferred taxes   (308 )     (3,098 )     (2,712 )     (8,890 )
Net cash provided by in operating activities   5,652       9,757       28,789       410  
                       
Cash flows from investing activities                      
Capital expenditures   (4,715 )     (2,946 )     (12,665 )     (16,156 )
Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment   450       341       1,565       1,497  
Acquisition of intangible assets   (58 )     (174 )     (294 )     (419 )
Acquisitions, net of cash acquired   (1,583 )     -       (1,583 )     -  
Proceeds from disposal of equity-accounted investment   -       11       3,508       656  
Repayment of loans by equity-accounted investments   -       -       250       112  
Loan to equity-accounted investment   -       -       -       (112 )
Net change in settlement assets   7,172       (1,064 )     (7,196 )     (2,036 )
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities   1,266       (3,832 )     (16,415 )     (16,458 )
                       
Cash flows from financing activities                      
Proceeds from bank overdraft   29,511       78,577       182,990       520,065  
Repayment of bank overdraft   (27,421 )     (98,983 )     (199,642 )     (547,271 )
Long-term borrowings utilized   9,302       1,345       23,728       24,355  
Repayment of long-term borrowings   (7,022 )     (12,220 )     (20,073 )     (17,512 )
Acquisition of treasury stock   (1,288 )     (816 )     (1,495 )     (1,287 )
Proceeds from issue of shares   94       34       165       481  
Guarantee fee   -       -       -       (100 )
Net change in settlement obligations   (6,148 )     1,341       7,214       2,148  
Net cash used in financing activities   (2,972 )     (30,722 )     (7,113 )     (19,121 )
                       
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash   2,366       (3,843 )     2,025       (10,999 )
Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash   6,312       (28,640 )     7,286       (46,168 )
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash – beginning of period   59,606       87,272       58,632       104,800  
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash – end of period $ 65,918     $ 58,632     $ 65,918     $ 58,632  
                               


LESAKA TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
  (A)   (A)
  June 30,   June 30,
  2024   2023
  (In thousands, except share data)
ASSETS          
CURRENT ASSETS          
Cash and cash equivalents $ 59,065     $ 35,499  
Restricted cash   6,853       23,133  
Accounts receivable, net of allowance of - June: $1241; June: $509 and other receivables   36,667       25,665  
Finance loans receivable, net of allowance of - June: $4,644; June: $3,582   44,058       36,744  
Inventory   18,226       27,337  
Total current assets before settlement assets   164,869       148,378  
Settlement assets   22,827       15,258  
Total current assets   187,696       163,636  
PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT, net of accumulated depreciation of - June: $49,762; June: $36,563   31,936       27,447  
OPERATING LEASE RIGHT-OF-USE   7,280       4,731  
EQUITY-ACCOUNTED INVESTMENTS   206       3,171  
GOODWILL   138,551       133,743  
INTANGIBLE ASSETS, net of accumulated amortization of - June: $46,200; June: $30,173   111,353       121,597  
DEFERRED INCOME TAXES   3,446       10,315  
OTHER LONG-TERM ASSETS, including equity securities   77,982       77,594  
TOTAL ASSETS   558,450       542,234  
           
LIABILITIES          
CURRENT LIABILITIES          
Short-term credit facilities for ATM funding   6,737       23,021  
Short-term credit facilities   9,351       9,025  
Accounts payable   16,674       12,380  
Other payables   56,051       36,297  
Operating lease liability - current   2,343       1,747  
Current portion of long-term borrowings   3,878       3,663  
Income taxes payable   654       1,005  
Total current liabilities before settlement obligations   95,688       87,138  
Settlement obligations   22,358       14,774  
Total current liabilities   118,046       101,912  
DEFERRED INCOME TAXES   38,128       46,840  
OPERATING LEASE LIABILITY - LONG TERM   5,087       3,138  
LONG-TERM BORROWINGS   139,308       129,455  
OTHER LONG-TERM LIABILITIES, including insurance policy liabilities   2,595       1,982  
TOTAL LIABILITIES   303,164       283,327  
REDEEMABLE COMMON STOCK   79,429       79,429  
           
EQUITY          
LESAKA EQUITY:          
COMMON STOCK          
Authorized: 200,000,000 with $0.001 par value;          
Issued and outstanding shares, net of treasury: June: 64,272,243; June: 63,640,246   83       83  
PREFERRED STOCK          
Authorized shares: 50,000,000 with $0.001 par value;          
Issued and outstanding shares, net of treasury: June: -; June: -   -       -  
ADDITIONAL PAID-IN-CAPITAL   343,639       335,696  
TREASURY SHARES, AT COST: June: 25,563,808; June: 25,244,286   (289,733 )     (288,238 )
ACCUMULATED OTHER COMPREHENSIVE LOSS   (188,355 )     (195,726 )
RETAINED EARNINGS   310,223       327,663  
TOTAL LESAKA EQUITY   175,857       179,478  
NON-CONTROLLING INTEREST   -       -  
TOTAL EQUITY   175,857       179,478  
TOTAL LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE COMMON STOCK AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 558,450     $ 542,234  


(A) Derived from audited consolidated financial statements.
   


Attachment C

Reconciliation of net loss used to calculate loss per share basic and diluted and headline loss per share basic and diluted:

Three months ended June 30, 2024 and 2024
               
  2024   2023
       
Net loss (USD’000)   (5,035 )     (11,909 )
Adjustments:      
Net loss on sale of equity-accounted investments   -       12  
Impairment loss   -       7,039  
Profit on sale of property, plant and equipment   (17 )     (2 )
Tax effects on above   5       1  
       
Net loss used to calculate headline loss (USD’000)   (5,047 )     (4,859 )
       
Weighted average number of shares used to calculate net loss per share basic loss and headline loss per share basic loss (‘000)   64,527       63,805  
       
Weighted average number of shares used to calculate net loss per share diluted loss and headline loss per share diluted loss (‘000)   64,527       63,805  
       
Headline loss per share:      
Basic, in USD   (0.08 )     (0.08 )
Diluted, in USD   (0.08 )     (0.08 )
               


Year ended June 30, 2024 and 2023
               
  2024   2023
       
Net loss (USD’000)   (17,440 )     (35,074 )
Adjustments:      
Impairment of equity method investments   1,167       1,110  
Net gain on sale of equity-accounted investment   -       205  
Impairment loss   -       7,039  
Profit on sale of property, plant and equipment   (305 )     (468 )
Tax effects on above   82       126  
       
Net loss used to calculate headline loss (USD’000)   (16,496 )     (27,062 )
       
Weighted average number of shares used to calculate net loss per share basic loss and headline loss per share basic loss (‘000)   64,179       63,134  
       
Weighted average number of shares used to calculate net loss per share diluted loss and headline loss per share diluted loss (‘000)   64,179       63,134  
       
Headline loss per share:      
Basic, in USD   (0.26 )     (0.43 )
Diluted, in USD   (0.26 )     (0.43 )
               


Calculation of the denominator for headline diluted loss per share
       
  Three months ended
June 30, 		  Year ended June 30,
  2024
 		  2023
 		  2024
 		  2023
                               
Basic weighted-average common shares outstanding and unvested restricted shares expected to vest under GAAP   64,527       63,805       64,179       63,134  
Denominator for headline diluted loss per share   64,527       63,805       64,179       63,134  
                               

Weighted average number of shares used to calculate headline diluted loss per share represents the denominator for basic weighted-average common shares outstanding and unvested restricted shares expected to vest plus the effect of dilutive securities under GAAP. We use this number of fully diluted shares outstanding to calculate headline diluted loss per share because we do not use the two-class method to calculate headline diluted loss per share.


