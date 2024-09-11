Lesaka achieves its profitability guidance for FY 2024 and provides significantly higher profitability guidance for FY 2025
JOHANNESBURG, Sept. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lesaka Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: LSAK; JSE: LSK) today released results for the fourth quarter (“Q4 2024”) and year ended June 30, 2024 (“FY 2024”).
FY 2024 performance:
- Revenue increased 11% in South African Rand (“ZAR”)1 to $564.2 million (ZAR 10.6 billion).
- Operating income increased to $3.6 million (ZAR 67.3 million), compared to an operating loss of $15.3 million (ZAR 275.3 million) in FY 2023.
- Net loss improved 48% in ZAR to $17.4 million (ZAR 326.1 million), compared to a net loss of $35.1 million (ZAR 629.2 million) in FY 2023.
- GAAP loss per share improved 49% in ZAR, to $0.27 (ZAR R5.07).
- Guidance for Group Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure) achieved, increasing 55% in ZAR to $36.9 million (ZAR 690.9 million).
- Fundamental earnings per share (a non-GAAP measure) of $0.06 (ZAR 1.06), improved ZAR 3.72, compared to a fundamental loss per share of $0.15 (ZAR 2.66) in FY 2023.
- Merchant Division revenue increased 12% in ZAR to $498.3 million (ZAR 9.3 billion) and Segment Adjusted EBITDA increased 4% in ZAR to $33.4 million (ZAR 624.1 million).
- Consumer Division revenue increased 15% in ZAR to $69.2 million (ZAR 1.3 billion) and Segment Adjusted EBITDA increased 361% to $14.7 million (ZAR 274.2 million).
- Net debt to Group Adjusted EBITDA2 ratio improved to 2.5 times compared to 4.5 times in FY 2023.
Q4 2024 performance:
- Revenue increased 9% in ZAR to $146.0 million (ZAR 2.7 billion) compared to Q4 2023.
- Operating income increased to $0.3 million (ZAR 5.6 million) compared to an operating loss of $6.6 million (ZAR 124.3 million) in Q4 2023.
- Net loss improved 58% in ZAR to $5.0 million (ZAR 93.2 million).
- GAAP loss per share improved 59% in ZAR to $0.08 (ZAR R1.44).
- Fundamental earnings per share (a non-GAAP measure), positive for a third successive quarter, improved ZAR 1.18 to $0.02 (ZAR 0.42) compared to a fundamental loss per share of $0.04 (ZAR 0.76) in Q4 2023.
|(1)
|
Average exchange rates applicable for the year: ZAR 18.68 to $1 for FY 2024, ZAR 17.94 to $1 for FY 2023. The ZAR weakened 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during FY 2024 when compared to FY 2023.
Average exchange rates applicable for the quarter: ZAR 18.47 to $1 for Q4 2024, ZAR 18.88 to $1 for Q3 2024, ZAR 18.74 to $1 for Q4 2023. The ZAR strengthened 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during Q4 2024 when compared to Q4 2023 and 2.2% when compared to the prior sequential quarter (Q3 2024).
|(2)
|Non-GAAP measure. Net Debt to EBITDA ratio is calculated as net debt at specific date divided by Annualized Group Adjusted EBITDA.
Lesaka Chairman Ali Mazanderani said: “We continue to materially improve the profitability of Lesaka achieving Group Adjusted EBITDA of ZAR 691 million in FY 2024, up from ZAR 445 million in FY 2023 and a significant positive transformation compared to a Group Adjusted EBITDA loss of ZAR 328 million in FY 2022. We have carried this momentum into FY 2025 and are providing a guidance range of ZAR 900 million to ZAR 1 billion.
We have established ourselves as the leading independent fintech in Southern Africa with significant room for increased growth and profitability over the coming years.”
Chief Executive Officer Southern Africa Lincoln Mali added, “I am particularly pleased with the Consumer Division’s performance. Our teams have worked hard to turn it into an important profit and cash flow contributor for the Group, demonstrated by the 94% growth in Segment Adjusted EBITDA this quarter. We are entering an exciting period of growth for Lesaka, integrating the Adumo and Touchsides acquisitions with our existing fintech solutions as we strive to empower Southern African consumers and merchants to fulfil their potential.”
Outlook: First Quarter 2025 (“Q1 2025”) and Full Fiscal Year 2025 (“FY 2025”)
While we report our financial results in USD, we measure our operating performance in ZAR, and as such we provide our guidance accordingly.
For Q1 2025, the quarter ending September 30, 2024 we expect:
- Revenue between ZAR 2.5 billion and ZAR 2.7 billion.
- Group Adjusted EBITDA between ZAR 160 million and ZAR 180 million.
For FY 2025, the year ending June 30, 2025, we expect:
- Revenue between ZAR 10.0 billion and ZAR 11.0 billion.
- Group Adjusted EBITDA between ZAR 900 million and ZAR 1 billion.
Our outlook provided:
- Includes the impact of a portion of revenue recognized on a gross basis1 in FY 2024, that has converted to an agency relationship and will be recognized on a net basis in FY 2025. This has no material impact on profitability.
- Includes the impact of the previously announced acquisition of Adumo, expected to close in October 2024 (quarter two of fiscal 2025).
- Includes the impact of an interest expense charge2 on the consumer loan book that was not included in Group Adjusted EBITDA in FY 2024.
- Excludes the impact of unannounced mergers and acquisitions that we may conclude.
The mid-point of the FY 2025 Group Adjusted EBITDA implies a growth rate of more than 30% on a like-for-like basis (excluding Adumo and the interest expense charge on the consumer book).
|(1)
|FY 2024 revenue includes approximately ZAR 1.8 billion of revenue recognized on a gross basis for Easyload prepaid airtime vouchers sold. If we recognized this revenue on a gross basis in FY 2025 it would be ZAR 2.4 billion.
|(2)
|We are currently engaging our funders to provide the Consumer Division with a specific debt facility to be utilized to fund our Consumer lending book. This will result in the inclusion of the related interest expense charges in Group Adjusted EBITDA. Our FY 2025 Q1 and FY2025 Group Adjusted EBITDA guidance provided has been prepared on the basis that the facility is in place with effect from the commencement of Q1 FY 2025. It accordingly includes an interest expense charge related to the Consumer Division of approximately ZAR 15 million (FY 2025 Q1) and ZAR 105 million (FY 2025), compared to zero in FY 2024 Q1 and FY 2024, when the interest expense related to funding the Consumer Lending book was included in the Group’s interest expense charge, which is not included in Group Adjusted EBITDA.
Management has provided its outlook regarding Group Adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure and excludes certain charges. Management has not reconciled this non-GAAP financial measure to the corresponding GAAP financial measure because guidance for the various reconciling items is not provided. Management is unable to provide guidance for these reconciling items because they cannot determine their probable significance, as certain items are outside of the company's control and cannot be reasonably predicted since these items could vary significantly from period to period. Accordingly, reconciliations to the corresponding GAAP financial measure is not available without unreasonable effort.
Our Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2024, as filed with the SEC, is available on our company website at www.lesakatech.com.
Use of Non-GAAP Measures
U.S. securities laws require that when we publish any non-GAAP measures, we disclose the reason for using these non-GAAP measures and provide reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measures. The presentation of Group Adjusted EBITDA, Group Adjusted EBITDA margin, fundamental net (loss) income, fundamental (loss) earnings per share, and headline (loss) earnings per share are non-GAAP measures.
Non-GAAP Measures
Group Adjusted EBITDA is net loss before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, adjusted for non-operational transactions (including loss on disposal of equity-accounted investments), loss from equity-accounted investments, stock-based compensation charges and once-off items. Once-off items represents non-recurring expense items, including costs related to acquisitions and transactions consummated or ultimately not pursued. Group Adjusted EBITDA margin is Group Adjusted EBITDA divided by revenue.
Fundamental net earnings (loss) and fundamental earnings (loss) per share
Fundamental net earnings (loss) and earnings (loss) per share is GAAP net loss and loss per share adjusted for the amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets (net of deferred taxes), stock-based compensation charges, and unusual non-recurring items, including costs related to acquisitions and transactions consummated or ultimately not pursued.
Fundamental net earnings (loss) and earnings (loss) per share for fiscal 2024 also includes an impairment loss related to an equity-accounted investment, unrealized currency loss related to our non-core business which we are in the process of winding down and a reversal of allowance for doubtful loan receivable. Fundamental net loss and loss per share for fiscal 2023 also includes change in tax rate, a net gain on disposal of equity-accounted investments, impairment losses related to an equity-accounted investment and an adjustment for an unrealized currency loss related to our non-core business which we are in the process of winding down.
Management believes that the Group Adjusted EBITDA, fundamental net earnings (loss) and fundamental earnings (loss) per share metrics enhance its own evaluation, as well as an investor’s understanding, of our financial performance. Attachment A presents the reconciliation between GAAP net loss attributable to Lesaka and these non-GAAP measures.
Headline (loss) earnings per share (“H(L)EPS”)
The inclusion of H(L)EPS in this press release is a requirement of our listing on the JSE. H(L)EPS basic and diluted is calculated using net (loss) income which has been determined based on GAAP. Accordingly, this may differ to the headline (loss) earnings per share calculation of other companies listed on the JSE as these companies may report their financial results under a different financial reporting framework, including but not limited to, International Financial Reporting Standards.
H(L)EPS basic and diluted is calculated as GAAP net (loss) income adjusted for the impairment losses related to our equity-accounted investments and (profit) loss on sale of property, plant and equipment. Attachment C presents the reconciliation between our net (loss) income used to calculate (loss) earnings per share basic and diluted and H(L)EPS basic and diluted and the calculation of the denominator for headline diluted (loss) earnings per share.
About Lesaka (www.lesakatech.com)
Lesaka Technologies, (Lesaka™) is a South African Fintech company driven by a purpose to provide financial services and software to Southern Africa’s underserviced consumers (B2C) and merchants (B2B), improving people’s lives and increasing financial inclusion in the markets in which we operate. We offer a wide range of solutions including transactional accounts (banking), lending, insurance, cash management solutions, card acceptance, supplier payments, software services and bill payments. By providing a full-service fintech platform in our connected ecosystem, we facilitate the digitization of commerce in our markets.
Lesaka has a primary listing on NASDAQ (NasdaqGS: LSAK) and a secondary listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE: LSK). Visit www.lesakatech.com for additional information about Lesaka Technologies (Lesaka ™).
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains certain statements that may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and such statements are subject to the safe harbor created by those sections and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Such statements may be identified by their use of terms or phrases such as “expects,” “estimates,” “projects,” “believes,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “could,” “would,” “may,” “will,” “intends,” “outlook,” “focus,” “seek,” “potential,” “mission,” “continue,” “goal,” “target,” “objective,” derivations thereof, and similar terms and phrases. Forward-looking statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of our management and are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified, which could cause future events and actual results to differ materially from those set forth in, contemplated by, or underlying the forward-looking statements. In this press release, statements relating to future financial results and future financing and business opportunities are forward-looking statements. Additional information concerning factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those in any forward-looking statement is contained in our Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2024, as filed with the SEC, as well as other documents we have filed or will file with the SEC. We assume no obligation to update the information in this press release, to revise any forward-looking statements or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in forward-looking statements.
|
Lesaka Technologies, Inc.
Attachment A
Reconciliation of GAAP loss attributable to Lesaka to Group Adjusted EBITDA loss:
Three months and year ended June 30, 2024 and 2023
|Three months ended
|Year ended
|June 30,
|Mar 31,
|June 30,
|2024
|2023
|2024
|2024
|2023
|Loss attributable to Lesaka - GAAP
|$
|(5,035
|)
|$
|(11,909
|)
|$
|(4,047
|)
|$
|(17,440
|)
|$
|(35,074
|)
|Loss from equity accounted investments
|(40
|)
|2,535
|(43
|)
|1,279
|5,117
|Net loss before (earnings) loss from equity-accounted investments
|(5,075
|)
|(9,374
|)
|(4,090
|)
|(16,161
|)
|(29,957
|)
|Income tax (benefit) expense
|1,482
|(1,844
|)
|931
|3,363
|(2,309
|)
|Loss before income tax expense
|(3,593
|)
|(11,218
|)
|(3,159
|)
|(12,798
|)
|(32,266
|)
|Reversal of allowance for doubtful EMI loans receivable
|-
|-
|-
|(250
|)
|-
|Net (gain) loss on disposal of equity-accounted investment
|-
|12
|-
|-
|205
|Impairment loss
|-
|7,039
|-
|-
|7,039
|Unrealized (gain) loss FV for currency adjustments
|(184
|)
|179
|121
|(83
|)
|222
|Operating income (loss) after PPA amortization and net interest (non-GAAP)
|(3,777
|)
|(3,988
|)
|(3,038
|)
|(13,131
|)
|(24,800
|)
|PPA amortization (amortization of acquired intangible assets)
|3,657
|3,590
|3,562
|14,419
|15,149
|Operating income (loss) before PPA amortization after net interest (non-GAAP)
|(120
|)
|(398
|)
|524
|1,288
|(9,651
|)
|Interest expense
|4,620
|5,159
|4,581
|18,932
|18,567
|Interest income
|(732
|)
|(584
|)
|(628
|)
|(2,294
|)
|(1,853
|)
|Operating income (loss) before PPA amortization and net interest (non-GAAP)
|3,768
|4,177
|4,477
|17,926
|7,063
|Depreciation (excluding amortization of intangibles)
|2,548
|2,203
|2,229
|9,246
|8,536
|Stock-based compensation charges
|2,258
|1,354
|2,090
|7,911
|7,309
|Once-off items
|1,684
|64
|907
|1,853
|1,922
|Group Adjusted EBITDA - Non-GAAP
|$
|10,258
|$
|7,798
|$
|9,703
|$
|36,936
|$
|24,830
|Three months ended
|Year ended
|June 30,
|Mar 31,
|June 30,
|2024
|2023
|2024
|2024
|2023
|Once-off items comprises:
|Transaction costs
|$
|56
|$
|58
|$
|276
|$
|512
|$
|850
|Transaction costs related to Adumo acquisition
|1,628
|-
|631
|2,293
|-
|(Income recognized) Expenses incurred related to closure of legacy businesses
|-
|244
|-
|(952
|)
|639
|Non-recurring revenue not allocated to segments
|-
|(1,469
|)
|-
|-
|(1,469
|)
|Employee misappropriation of company funds
|-
|1,152
|-
|-
|1,202
|Separation of employee expense
|-
|79
|-
|-
|262
|Indirect taxes provision
|-
|-
|-
|-
|438
|$
|1,684
|$
|64
|$
|907
|$
|1,853
|$
|1,922
Once-off items are non-recurring in nature, however, certain items may be reported in multiple quarters. For instance, transaction costs include costs incurred related to acquisitions and transactions consummated or ultimately not pursued. The transactions can span multiple quarters, for instance in fiscal 2024 we incurred significant transaction costs related to the acquisition of adumo over a number of quarters, and the transactions are generally non-recurring.
(Income recognized) Expenses incurred related to closure of legacy businesses represents (i) gains recognized related to the release of the foreign currency translation reserve on deconsolidation of a subsidiaries and (ii) costs incurred related to subsidiaries which we are in the process of deregistering/ liquidation and therefore we consider these costs non-operational and ad hoc in nature. Non-recurring revenue not allocated to segments includes once off revenue recognized that we believe does not relate to either our Merchant or Consumer divisions. Employee misappropriation of company funds represents a once-off loss incurred. Indirect tax provision includes non-recurring indirect taxes which have been provided related to prior periods following an on-going investigation from a tax authority. We incurred separation costs related to the termination of certain senior-level employees, including an executive officer and senior managers, during the fiscal year and we consider these specific terminations to be of a non-recurring nature. The legacy processing adjustments represents amounts we identified during fiscal 2022 related to prior periods that are payable to third parties.
|
Reconciliation of GAAP net loss and loss per share, basic, to fundamental net earnings (loss) and earnings (loss) per share, basic:
Three months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023
|
Net (loss) income
(USD '000)
|
(L)PS, basic
(USD)
|
Net (loss) income
(ZAR '000)
|
(L)PS, basic
(ZAR)
|2024
|2023
|2024
|2023
|2024
|2023
|2024
|2023
|GAAP
|(5,035
|)
|(11,909
|)
|(0.08
|)
|(0.19
|)
|(93,201
|)
|(223,192
|)
|(1.44
|)
|(3.50
|)
|Intangible asset amortization, net
|2,670
|2,621
|49,563
|49,104
|Stock-based compensation charge
|2,258
|1,354
|39,482
|25,376
|Transaction costs
|1,684
|52
|31,047
|975
|Net loss on disposal of equity-accounted investments
|-
|12
|-
|225
|Other
|-
|271
|-
|5,079
|Deferred tax asset recognized
|-
|(2,021
|)
|-
|(37,876
|)
|Impairment loss
|-
|7,039
|-
|131,921
|Fundamental
|1,577
|(2,581
|)
|0.02
|(0.04
|)
|26,891
|(48,388
|)
|0.42
|(0.76
|)
|Year ended June 30, 2024 and 2023
|
Net (loss) income
(USD '000)
|
(L) EPS, basic
(USD)
|
Net (loss) income
(ZAR '000)
|
(L)EPS, basic
(ZAR)
|2024
|2023
|2024
|2023
|2024
|2023
|2024
|2023
|GAAP
|(17,440
|)
|(35,074
|)
|(0.27
|)
|(0.56
|)
|(326,070
|)
|(629,227
|)
|(5.07
|)
|(9.89
|)
|Stock-based compensation charge
|7,911
|7,309
|145,571
|131,123
|Intangible asset amortization, net
|10,543
|10,981
|196,875
|196,990
|Impairment of equity method investments
|1,167
|1,110
|22,084
|19,913
|Change in tax rate
|-
|(1,299
|)
|-
|(23,304
|)
|Non core international - unrealized currency (gain) loss
|(952
|)
|395
|(17,648
|)
|7,086
|Allowance for doubtful EMI loans receivable
|(250
|)
|-
|(4,741
|)
|-
|Transaction costs
|2,805
|845
|52,186
|15,159
|Net loss on disposal of equity-accounted investments
|-
|205
|-
|3,678
|Other
|-
|1,081
|-
|19,393
|Deferred tax asset recognized
|-
|(2,021
|)
|-
|(36,257
|)
|Impairment loss
|-
|7,039
|-
|126,280
|Fundamental
|3,784
|(9,429
|)
|0.06
|(0.15
|)
|68,257
|(169,166
|)
|1.06
|(2.66
|)
|
Attachment B
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements
|LESAKA TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
|Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
|Unaudited
|Unaudited
|Three months ended
|Year ended
|June 30,
|June 30,
|2024
|2023
|2024
|2023
|(In thousands)
|(In thousands)
|REVENUE
|$
|146,046
|$
|133,149
|$
|564,222
|$
|527,971
|EXPENSE
|Cost of goods sold, IT processing, servicing and support
|113,063
|102,893
|442,673
|417,544
|Selling, general and administration
|24,855
|24,055
|92,001
|95,050
|Depreciation and amortization
|6,205
|5,793
|23,665
|23,685
|Transaction costs related to Adumo acquisition
|1,628
|-
|2,293
|-
|OPERATING INCOME (LOSS)
|295
|(6,631
|)
|3,590
|(15,347
|)
|REVERSAL OF ALLOWANCE FOR DOUBTFUL EMI LOAN RECEIVABLE
|-
|-
|250
|-
|LOSS ON DISPOSAL OF EQUITY-ACCOUNTED INVESTMENT
|-
|12
|-
|205
|INTEREST INCOME
|732
|584
|2,294
|1,853
|INTEREST EXPENSE
|4,620
|5,159
|18,932
|18,567
|LOSS BEFORE INCOME TAX EXPENSE (BENEFIT)
|(3,593
|)
|(11,218
|)
|(12,798
|)
|(32,266
|)
|INCOME TAX EXPENSE (BENEFIT)
|1,482
|(1,844
|)
|3,363
|(2,309
|)
|NET LOSS BEFORE EARNINGS (LOSS) FROM EQUITY-ACCOUNTED INVESTMENTS
|(5,075
|)
|(9,374
|)
|(16,161
|)
|(29,957
|)
|EARNINGS (LOSS) FROM EQUITY-ACCOUNTED INVESTMENTS
|40
|(2,535
|)
|(1,279
|)
|(5,117
|)
|NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO LESAKA
|$
|(5,035
|)
|$
|(11,909
|)
|$
|(17,440
|)
|$
|(35,074
|)
|Net loss per share, in United States dollars:
|Basic loss attributable to Lesaka shareholders
|$
|(0.08
|)
|$
|(0.19
|)
|$
|(0.27
|)
|$
|(0.56
|)
|Diluted loss attributable to Lesaka shareholders
|$
|(0.08
|)
|$
|(0.19
|)
|$
|(0.27
|)
|$
|(0.56
|)
|LESAKA TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
|Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
|Unaudited
|Unaudited
|Three months ended
|Year ended
|June 30,
|June 30,
|2024
|2023
|2024
|2023
|(In thousands)
|(In thousands)
|Cash flows from operating activities
|Net loss
|$
|(5,035
|)
|$
|(11,909
|)
|$
|(17,440
|)
|$
|(35,074
|)
|Depreciation and amortization
|6,205
|5,793
|23,665
|23,685
|Impairment loss
|-
|7,039
|-
|7,039
|Movement in allowance for doubtful accounts receivable and finance loans receivable
|1,626
|2,328
|5,158
|6,495
|Movement in interest payable
|(126
|)
|1,780
|1,119
|5,069
|Fair value adjustment related to financial liabilities
|66
|(143
|)
|(853
|)
|(20
|)
|Gain on disposal of equity-accounted investments
|-
|12
|-
|205
|(Gain) Loss from equity-accounted investments
|(40
|)
|2,535
|1,279
|5,117
|Reversal of allowance for doubtful loans receivable
|-
|-
|(250
|)
|-
|Profit on disposal of property, plant and equipment
|(17
|)
|(2
|)
|(305
|)
|(468
|)
|Facility fee amortized
|62
|221
|443
|864
|Stock-based compensation charge
|2,258
|1,354
|7,911
|7,309
|Dividends received from equity accounted investments
|-
|21
|95
|42
|Decrease (Increase) in accounts receivable and other receivables
|(1,058
|)
|6,914
|(10,873
|)
|(1,687
|)
|Increase in finance loans receivable
|(2,932
|)
|(1,035
|)
|(10,029
|)
|(12,353
|)
|Decrease (Increase) in inventory
|4,334
|3,941
|9,840
|2,172
|Increase in accounts payable and other payables
|1,575
|(3,716
|)
|22,141
|1,705
|Increase in taxes payable
|(958
|)
|(2,278
|)
|(400
|)
|(800
|)
|Decrease in deferred taxes
|(308
|)
|(3,098
|)
|(2,712
|)
|(8,890
|)
|Net cash provided by in operating activities
|5,652
|9,757
|28,789
|410
|Cash flows from investing activities
|Capital expenditures
|(4,715
|)
|(2,946
|)
|(12,665
|)
|(16,156
|)
|Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment
|450
|341
|1,565
|1,497
|Acquisition of intangible assets
|(58
|)
|(174
|)
|(294
|)
|(419
|)
|Acquisitions, net of cash acquired
|(1,583
|)
|-
|(1,583
|)
|-
|Proceeds from disposal of equity-accounted investment
|-
|11
|3,508
|656
|Repayment of loans by equity-accounted investments
|-
|-
|250
|112
|Loan to equity-accounted investment
|-
|-
|-
|(112
|)
|Net change in settlement assets
|7,172
|(1,064
|)
|(7,196
|)
|(2,036
|)
|Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
|1,266
|(3,832
|)
|(16,415
|)
|(16,458
|)
|Cash flows from financing activities
|Proceeds from bank overdraft
|29,511
|78,577
|182,990
|520,065
|Repayment of bank overdraft
|(27,421
|)
|(98,983
|)
|(199,642
|)
|(547,271
|)
|Long-term borrowings utilized
|9,302
|1,345
|23,728
|24,355
|Repayment of long-term borrowings
|(7,022
|)
|(12,220
|)
|(20,073
|)
|(17,512
|)
|Acquisition of treasury stock
|(1,288
|)
|(816
|)
|(1,495
|)
|(1,287
|)
|Proceeds from issue of shares
|94
|34
|165
|481
|Guarantee fee
|-
|-
|-
|(100
|)
|Net change in settlement obligations
|(6,148
|)
|1,341
|7,214
|2,148
|Net cash used in financing activities
|(2,972
|)
|(30,722
|)
|(7,113
|)
|(19,121
|)
|Effect of exchange rate changes on cash
|2,366
|(3,843
|)
|2,025
|(10,999
|)
|Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|6,312
|(28,640
|)
|7,286
|(46,168
|)
|Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash – beginning of period
|59,606
|87,272
|58,632
|104,800
|Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash – end of period
|$
|65,918
|$
|58,632
|$
|65,918
|$
|58,632
|LESAKA TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
|Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
|(A)
|(A)
|June 30,
|June 30,
|2024
|2023
|(In thousands, except share data)
|ASSETS
|CURRENT ASSETS
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|59,065
|$
|35,499
|Restricted cash
|6,853
|23,133
|Accounts receivable, net of allowance of - June: $1241; June: $509 and other receivables
|36,667
|25,665
|Finance loans receivable, net of allowance of - June: $4,644; June: $3,582
|44,058
|36,744
|Inventory
|18,226
|27,337
|Total current assets before settlement assets
|164,869
|148,378
|Settlement assets
|22,827
|15,258
|Total current assets
|187,696
|163,636
|PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT, net of accumulated depreciation of - June: $49,762; June: $36,563
|31,936
|27,447
|OPERATING LEASE RIGHT-OF-USE
|7,280
|4,731
|EQUITY-ACCOUNTED INVESTMENTS
|206
|3,171
|GOODWILL
|138,551
|133,743
|INTANGIBLE ASSETS, net of accumulated amortization of - June: $46,200; June: $30,173
|111,353
|121,597
|DEFERRED INCOME TAXES
|3,446
|10,315
|OTHER LONG-TERM ASSETS, including equity securities
|77,982
|77,594
|TOTAL ASSETS
|558,450
|542,234
|LIABILITIES
|CURRENT LIABILITIES
|Short-term credit facilities for ATM funding
|6,737
|23,021
|Short-term credit facilities
|9,351
|9,025
|Accounts payable
|16,674
|12,380
|Other payables
|56,051
|36,297
|Operating lease liability - current
|2,343
|1,747
|Current portion of long-term borrowings
|3,878
|3,663
|Income taxes payable
|654
|1,005
|Total current liabilities before settlement obligations
|95,688
|87,138
|Settlement obligations
|22,358
|14,774
|Total current liabilities
|118,046
|101,912
|DEFERRED INCOME TAXES
|38,128
|46,840
|OPERATING LEASE LIABILITY - LONG TERM
|5,087
|3,138
|LONG-TERM BORROWINGS
|139,308
|129,455
|OTHER LONG-TERM LIABILITIES, including insurance policy liabilities
|2,595
|1,982
|TOTAL LIABILITIES
|303,164
|283,327
|REDEEMABLE COMMON STOCK
|79,429
|79,429
|EQUITY
|LESAKA EQUITY:
|COMMON STOCK
|Authorized: 200,000,000 with $0.001 par value;
|Issued and outstanding shares, net of treasury: June: 64,272,243; June: 63,640,246
|83
|83
|PREFERRED STOCK
|Authorized shares: 50,000,000 with $0.001 par value;
|Issued and outstanding shares, net of treasury: June: -; June: -
|-
|-
|ADDITIONAL PAID-IN-CAPITAL
|343,639
|335,696
|TREASURY SHARES, AT COST: June: 25,563,808; June: 25,244,286
|(289,733
|)
|(288,238
|)
|ACCUMULATED OTHER COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
|(188,355
|)
|(195,726
|)
|RETAINED EARNINGS
|310,223
|327,663
|TOTAL LESAKA EQUITY
|175,857
|179,478
|NON-CONTROLLING INTEREST
|-
|-
|TOTAL EQUITY
|175,857
|179,478
|TOTAL LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE COMMON STOCK AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY
|$
|558,450
|$
|542,234
|(A)
|Derived from audited consolidated financial statements.
|
Attachment C
Reconciliation of net loss used to calculate loss per share basic and diluted and headline loss per share basic and diluted:
Three months ended June 30, 2024 and 2024
|2024
|2023
|Net loss (USD’000)
|(5,035
|)
|(11,909
|)
|Adjustments:
|Net loss on sale of equity-accounted investments
|-
|12
|Impairment loss
|-
|7,039
|Profit on sale of property, plant and equipment
|(17
|)
|(2
|)
|Tax effects on above
|5
|1
|Net loss used to calculate headline loss (USD’000)
|(5,047
|)
|(4,859
|)
|Weighted average number of shares used to calculate net loss per share basic loss and headline loss per share basic loss (‘000)
|64,527
|63,805
|Weighted average number of shares used to calculate net loss per share diluted loss and headline loss per share diluted loss (‘000)
|64,527
|63,805
|Headline loss per share:
|Basic, in USD
|(0.08
|)
|(0.08
|)
|Diluted, in USD
|(0.08
|)
|(0.08
|)
|Year ended June 30, 2024 and 2023
|2024
|2023
|Net loss (USD’000)
|(17,440
|)
|(35,074
|)
|Adjustments:
|Impairment of equity method investments
|1,167
|1,110
|Net gain on sale of equity-accounted investment
|-
|205
|Impairment loss
|-
|7,039
|Profit on sale of property, plant and equipment
|(305
|)
|(468
|)
|Tax effects on above
|82
|126
|Net loss used to calculate headline loss (USD’000)
|(16,496
|)
|(27,062
|)
|Weighted average number of shares used to calculate net loss per share basic loss and headline loss per share basic loss (‘000)
|64,179
|63,134
|Weighted average number of shares used to calculate net loss per share diluted loss and headline loss per share diluted loss (‘000)
|64,179
|63,134
|Headline loss per share:
|Basic, in USD
|(0.26
|)
|(0.43
|)
|Diluted, in USD
|(0.26
|)
|(0.43
|)
|Calculation of the denominator for headline diluted loss per share
|
Three months ended
June 30,
|Year ended June 30,
|
2024
|
2023
|
2024
|
2023
|Basic weighted-average common shares outstanding and unvested restricted shares expected to vest under GAAP
|64,527
|63,805
|64,179
|63,134
|Denominator for headline diluted loss per share
|64,527
|63,805
|64,179
|63,134
Weighted average number of shares used to calculate headline diluted loss per share represents the denominator for basic weighted-average common shares outstanding and unvested restricted shares expected to vest plus the effect of dilutive securities under GAAP. We use this number of fully diluted shares outstanding to calculate headline diluted loss per share because we do not use the two-class method to calculate headline diluted loss per share.
