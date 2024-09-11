Umoja Biopharma to Present at the 9th Annual CAR-TCR Summit

SEATTLE, Sept. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Umoja Biopharma, Inc. (Umoja), a transformative immunotherapy company creating off-the-shelf treatments that aim to extend the reach and effectiveness of CAR-T cell therapies in oncology and autoimmunity, today announced that Ryan Crisman, Ph.D., Co-Founder and Chief Technical Officer of Umoja, will present on the growing promise of Umoja’s in vivo clinical-stage science and manufacturing strategy at the 9th Annual CAR-TCR Summit being held September 17-20, 2024, in Boston, Massachusetts.



Details of the presentations can be found below:

Format: Company Presentation

Title: The Make vs Buy Decision for Early Stage Biotechs in the Cell & Gene Therapy Space: Umoja Biopharma’s Experience

Track: Supply Chain & Clinical Operations Track

Date: Wednesday, September 18, 2024

Time: 11:40 am ET

Format: Panel Discussion

Title: Highlighting the Next Generation Opportunity & Potential for In Vivo Engineered Cell Therapies

Track: Discovery Track

Date: Thursday, September 19, 2024

Time: 12:25 pm ET

About Umoja Biopharma

Umoja Biopharma, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company aiming to develop off-the-shelf therapeutics that improve the reach, effectiveness, and access of CAR-T cell therapies in both oncology and autoimmunity. Umoja’s VivoVec™ in vivo gene delivery technology empowers a patient’s own immune system to fight disease. Enabling its core technology is the Company’s state-of-the-art lentiviral vector development and manufacturing facility in Louisville, Colorado. Umoja believes its approach can provide broader access and improved effectiveness of the most advanced immunotherapies, enabling more patients to live better, fuller lives. To learn more, connect with Umoja on LinkedIn and visit http://umoja-biopharma.com/.

