North Miami Beach Commissioner, Michael Joseph, Honors Bishop Gregory Toussaint of Tabernacle of Glory with Key to City

Picture of Bishop Toussaint and Commissioner Joseph

City of North Miami Beach Commissioner, Michael Joseph, Esq., Honors Bishop Gregory Toussaint of Tabernacle of Glory with Key to the City

Bishop Gregory Toussaint has been a source of hope and inspiration for so many people. His dedication to spiritual growth, community development, and humanitarian efforts deserves to be recognized.” — Michael Joseph

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a momentous occasion on Sunday, September 8, 2024, Commissioner Michael Joseph , Esq. of the City of North Miami Beach presented the prestigious Key to the City to Bishop Gregory Toussaint of Tabernacle of Glory. The presentation took place during the church’s regular Sunday service, attended by community leaders, including Vice Mayor McKenzie Fleurimond and Commissioner Phyllis Smith.Bishop Toussaint, who serves as the Senior Pastor of Tabernacle of Glory, has been a pillar of strength, guidance, and spiritual leadership to both the Haitian and wider South Florida communities. His ministry has not only touched the lives of many locally but has also had a global impact through outreach efforts, community programs, and empowerment initiatives.Commissioner Joseph, who sponsored the Key to the City to Bishop Toussaint, emphasized the significance of Bishop Toussaint’s contributions to the city and beyond. "Bishop Gregory Toussaint has been a source of hope and inspiration for so many people," said Commissioner Joseph. "His dedication to spiritual growth, community development, and humanitarian efforts deserves to be recognized. It is a great honor to present him with this Key to the City as a symbol of our gratitude and appreciation."Vice Mayor Phyllis Smith, Commissioner McKenzie Fleurimond and Commissioner Daniela Jean joined Commissioner Joseph in acknowledging Bishop Toussaint’s service to the community. The Key to the City is a symbol of trust and appreciation, granted to individuals who have made a significant and positive impact on the lives of the city’s residents.Bishop Toussaint expressed his heartfelt thanks for the recognition. "I am deeply humbled by this honor," said Bishop Toussaint. "It is a privilege to serve this community, and I am grateful to the City of North Miami Beach for this recognition. I will continue to work diligently to uplift and empower the people of this great city."Tabernacle of Glory, under the leadership of Bishop Toussaint, has been a vital resource for spiritual support and charitable outreach in North Miami Beach, making it a cornerstone of the community. This honor further highlights the church’s ongoing commitment to improving the lives of those it serves.For more information, please contact:michael.joseph@citynmb.com###About the City of North Miami Beach:The City of North Miami Beach is committed to fostering a community that thrives on diversity, inclusion, and mutual respect. With a dedication to providing quality services to its residents, North Miami Beach continues to grow as a vibrant and welcoming city for all.

