Court of Appeal Justice Bedsworth to Retire

Court of Appeal Justice William W. Bedsworth—widely viewed as a giant in the judiciary based on opinions that are consistently marked by clarity and often by wit—will be retiring effective Oct. 21 from his post on the Fourth District’s Div. Three in Orange County.

