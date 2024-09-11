- Docket Number:
- FDA-2014-N-1006
- Issued by:
-
Guidance Issuing Office
Center for Drug Evaluation and Research
Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research
Under section 745A(a) of the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act (FD&C Act), at least 24 months after the issuance of a final guidance document in which the Food and Drug Administration (FDA or Agency) has specified the electronic format for submitting submission types to the Agency, such content must be submitted electronically and in the format specified by FDA. This guidance describes how sponsors and applicants must organize the content that they submit to the Agency electronically for all submission types under section 745A(a) of the FD&C Act. This guidance also references several technical specification documents and the electronic common technical document (eCTD) Technical Conformance Guide, which provide additional details regarding the organization of content for electronic submissions.
Submit Comments
You can submit online or written comments on any guidance at any time (see 21 CFR 10.115(g)(5))
If unable to submit comments online, please mail written comments to:
Dockets Management
Food and Drug Administration
5630 Fishers Lane, Rm 1061
Rockville, MD 20852
All written comments should be identified with this document's docket number: FDA-2014-N-1006.