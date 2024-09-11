Submit Release
Kansas Supreme Court appoints one to the Kansas Lawyers Assistance Program

TOPEKA—The Kansas Supreme Court appointed one new member to the Kansas Lawyers Assistance Program board

Kevin P. Shepherd is appointed to serve a four-year term through June 30, 2028. He is a criminal defense attorney with Ralston, Pope & Diehl, LLC in Topeka. 

The Kansas Lawyers Assistance Program is a source of confidential help for lawyers with alcohol, drug abuse, or mental health issues. It also works with other offices that oversee the practice of law in Kansas. A lawyer can be directed to seek its services by the Office of the Disciplinary Administrator if the lawyer is involved in a discipline case.  

The Kansas Lawyers Assistance Program provides services designed to fit the needs of lawyers and bar associations, including:  

