Mercurys Coffee Co Takes the Helm as Title Sponsor for San Diego Bayfair H1 Unlimited Event Featuring the Thrilling APBA Gold Cup

Seattle Coffee Brand Supports Race Event in Addition to Sponsorship of U-11

BELLEVUE, Wash., Sept. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mercurys Coffee Co. announced today its new sponsorship of the upcoming San Diego Bayfair H1 Unlimited event, which will feature this year’s American Power Boat Association (APBA) Gold Cup race.



The event, taking place in San Diego on Mission Bay, beginning Friday, Sept. 13 with the main event on Sunday, Sept. 15 and will be referenced as Mercurys Coffee presents the APBA Gold Cup at San Diego Bayfair.

The unlimited hydroplanes will return to San Diego’s Mission Bay for the 60th anniversary of Bayfair, Southern California’s largest beach festival and powerboat race weekend. And it will be the first time since 1989 that the Gold Cup will be decided on the two-and-a-half-mile course.

“This is an opportunity of a lifetime to finish out the 2024 H1 season presenting the prestigious APBA Gold Cup and Mercurys Coffee,” said Mercurys Coffee Co. Founder Morgan Harris. “The appreciation for Mercurys’ commitment to hydroplane racing this year has been incredible from people, and sponsoring San Diego’s largest beach festival on its 60th anniversary, alongside the prestigious Gold Cup, is truly an amazing accomplishment.”

For Mercurys Coffee Co., H1 Unlimited Hydroplane racing has become a key part of their marketing program when they came on board with the U-11 Unlimited Racing Group Hydroplane Team Unlimited earlier this season. The announcement made them the first coffee company to ever title-sponsor within the world of unlimited hydroplane racing. The Miss Mercurys Coffee U-11 Hydro has turned heads wherever it appears with its sharp red and black paint scheme.

“It means so much to have Mercurys Coffee Co. choose to increase their support within our sport,” said Shannon Raney, owner of the Miss Mercurys Coffee U-11 Hydroplane and board member of H1 Unlimited. “Having an organization like Mercurys Coffee Co. enter into our sport and see the potential marketing opportunities around not only our race team on the water, but now getting involved with our final race event of the season along with our Gold Cup event really showcases the commitment they have in this partnership, and we all look forward to growing in seasons to come.”

Established by Harris in 1998, Mercurys Coffee Co. has grown from a single drive-thru stand in Woodinville, Wash., to a vibrant Bellevue, Wash. based company, due to the dedication of approximately 250 devoted team members. Focusing on exceptional products, sourcing the world’s top one percent of specialty coffee, crafting experiences, and supporting local communities, this new partnership aligns with Mercurys Coffee's mission of creating amazing moments and unforgettable connections.

“Thanks to the incredible support from Mercurys Coffee, San Diego’s largest beach festival will continue thriving as the ultimate world-class destination for H1 Unlimited hydroplane teams and their passionate fans,” said Bob Davies, race director for Mercurys Coffee, presenting the APBA Gold Cup at San Diego Bayfair. “Mercurys Coffee and the H1 Unlimited hydroplanes on Mission Bay are the perfect pairing.”

The first Gold Cup race took place in June 1904 on the Hudson River in New York. In the early days, the boats plowed through the water rather than skim over the surface of it like they do in today’s events. The winning boat, the STANDARD, owned and driven by Carl Riotte, averaged just more than 23 miles per hour. Measuring 59 feet in length with an 8-1/2-foot beam, the craft used a 110-horsepower Standard motor that resembled a miniature steam engine with its steel columns and open frame. Today’s unlimited hydroplanes are approximately 30 feet in length, weigh more than three tons, and fly across the water at nearly 200 mph.

Fans can tune-in for livestream coverage of the weekend’s events from San Diego on the H1 Unlimited YouTube channel or tickets are still available to join in person through the Bayfair website.

ABOUT MERCURYS COFFEE CO.

Established in 1998 by Morgan Harris, Mercurys Coffee Co. creates exceptional experiences through coffee while prioritizing people and relationships across its locations in Washington state. Over the years, Mercurys Coffee Co. has attracted a loyal following for unprecedented quality, going above and beyond and exceeding expectations, earning many awards, including Evening Magazine’s “Best of Western Washington,” “Best of Kirkland,” and “Best of 425 Magazine.”

