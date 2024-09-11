MHPA Honors Ushur with Isadore King Spirit of Service Award

WASHINGTON, Sept. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MHPA will present Ushur, the leader in AI-powered Customer Experience Automation™ (CXA), with the Association’s Isadore King Spirit of Service Award on Fri., Sept. 13, during MHPA24 at the JW Marriott in Indianapolis.



“Ushur’s rigorous development of world-class, customized business applications to the healthcare and insurance sectors make the company a fitting partner in the Medicaid managed care space,” said MHPA President and CEO Craig A. Kennedy, MPH. “Beyond that, Ushur’s focus on areas like Medication Adherence, Maternal and Infant Health and Chronic Condition Management have helped Medicaid Managed Care Organizations (MCOs) expand resources, connect vulnerable populations with quality, affordable care and improve patient outcomes. It’s a privilege to partner with Ushur through educational webinars, conference activities and other external engagement opportunities, and we are thrilled to present it with the Association’s highest honor for business partners.”

“It is my distinct honor to receive the Isadore King award on behalf of the entire Ushur team,” said Simha Sadasiva, Ushur CEO and co-founder. “MHPA’s mission to reach, support and serve the nation’s most vulnerable and underserved populations is very close to my heart. Ushur came into being as a result of my personal travails and experiences as the primary caregiver to my aging parents. This award brings us full circle in our mission to serve humanity by providing them access to better care and health outcomes through the work we are doing with many of our nation’s health plans.”

“Horizon turned to Ushur to expand our outreach to members during the Medicaid Unwinding. Together, we developed a successful plan that engaged more than a million members through texts that respected their language preferences in order to help them navigate the redetermination process. The proven success of this partnership has opened the door to deeper engagement with our members by providing them important information in the way that is most useful and relevant to them,” added Wendy Morriarty, Horizon’s Vice President for Government Programs.

Named after past MHPA board member and former CEO of The Wellness Plan Isadore J. King, the award recognizes an MHPA partner company that has been exceptional in helping further the mission of MHPA and its member plans: “serving the nation’s poorest, most vulnerable populations.” Previous award recipients include Express Scripts, Mom’s Meals, Sellers Dorsey and Epstein, Becker & Green, among others.

MHPA24 is the premier Medicaid managed care conference in the country, attracting approximately 500 health plan executives, health care professionals, state and federal policymakers, patient advocates and others for three days of networking and education on tracks dedicated to Policy, Social Determinants of Health (SDOH), Equity, Managed Long-Term Services and Supports (MLTSS) and Maternal/Infant health. Capitalizing on Indianapolis’s auto-racing history, MHPA24’s theme is “Driving Innovations in Care: Fueling a Better Medicaid.”

About MHPA

Founded in 1995, the Medicaid Health Plans of America (MHPA) is the only national association that solely represents the interests of the Medicaid managed care industry. Through its advocacy and research work, MHPA supports innovative policy solutions that enhance the delivery of comprehensive, cost-effective and quality health care for Medicaid enrollees. MHPA works on behalf of its 150+ member health plans which serve more than 48 million Medicaid enrollees in 40 states, Washington, D.C. and Puerto Rico. MHPA’s members include for-profit and non-profit national, regional and single- state health plans that compete in the Medicaid market. Visit mhpa.org for more information.

About Ushur

Ushur delivers the world’s first AI-powered Customer Experience Automation™ platform purpose-built from the ground up to intelligently automate entire customer journeys end to end. Designed to provide delightful, hyper-personalized customer experiences through rapid issue resolution and unified, omnichannel engagement, Ushur is the first-of-its-kind system of intelligence. It combines Conversational Automation and Knowledge Work Automation in a no-code, cloud-native SaaS platform to digitally transform every step of the complete enterprise customer experience, from Micro- Engagements™ to entire customer journeys. Backed by leading investors including Third Point Ventures, 8VC, Pentland Ventures, Aflac Ventures and Iron Pillar, Ushur’s Customer Experience Automation™ solutions are currently in production at some of the leading organizations across the globe, including Irish Life, Unum, Cigna, GoodRx, Benefitfocus and IEHP. Learn more at Ushur.com .

About Horizon NJ Health

Horizon NJ Health, a subsidiary of Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey, is New Jersey's largest Medicaid managed care organization providing benefits to children and adults in the Medicaid and NJ FamilyCare programs. Since its inception in 1993, Horizon NJ Health has developed targeted, member-centered services, innovative programs and community outreach to serve the diverse needs of its members. To learn more, visit horizonnjhealth.com .

