Stellantis N.V. Investors: Please contact the Portnoy Law Firm to recover your losses. October 15, 2024 Deadline to file Lead Plaintiff Motion.

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Stellantis N.V. ("Stellantis " or the "Company") (NYSE: STLA) investors of a class action representing investors that bought securities between February 15, 2024 and July 24, 2024, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Stellantis investors have until October 15, 2024 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

On July 25, 2024, Stellantis released its financial report for the first half of 2024. The report showed that the company did not meet analysts' expectations and was predicting a disappointing outlook in the near future.

Following this announcement, Stellantis' stock price dropped by $1.94, or 9.9%, over two days, ending at $17.66 per share on July 26, 2024. This decline negatively impacted investors.

The class action complaint claims that during the Class Period, the defendants made false or misleading statements and failed to reveal important negative information about the company’s financial health, operations, and future prospects. Specifically, the defendants did not disclose: (1) the company’s financial and operational issues, lower-than-expected revenue, and unsuccessful business expansions; and (2) that their positive statements about the company's business and future prospects were misleading or lacked a solid basis at all relevant times.

