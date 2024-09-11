InventionHome® Product Developer Creates Customizable Bird Feeder for Smaller Birds

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- John D. of Annandale, NJ is the creator of the D.EZ Feeder, a specialized bird feeder designed to better accommodate smaller birds while deterring larger ones. A bottom board is installed on the feeder that enables smaller birds to brace their tails while feeding. The angle that the feeder is hung at allows for gravity feeding. There is also a top overhanging roof feature. The feeder can better accommodate birds like woodpeckers, finches, and blue birds.Interchangeable feed screens can be used for either suet, seed, or dried meal worms. The design of the feeder, such as the top overhang roof and the angle it is hung at, makes it difficult for larger birds to access the front. The feeder can be installed in any desired location outdoors and may be custom painted on the exterior to improve aesthetics. Painting can make for a family project and add longevity.The market for bird feeders designed to accommodate smaller birds is robust, driven by the increasing popularity of birdwatching, especially in urban and suburban areas. Smaller birds such as finches, chickadees, and sparrows often require specialized feeders that prevent larger birds and squirrels from accessing the feed. Without a unique feeder, smaller birds will be deterred from eating at the feeder due to larger animals scaring them away or consuming all food before they can reach it.People increasingly set up bird feeders in their gardens or near windows to attract small birds, contributing to demand for specialized feeders. The D. EZ Feeder is unique, innovative, and versatile, offering a gravity-fed feeder that perfectly accommodates small birds. This invention would be a significant enhancement to any manufacturer’s product line.John filed his Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome , a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to his D.EZ Feeder product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.Companies interested in the D.EZ Feeder can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com. Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at info@inventionhome.com or by calling 1-866-844-6512.About InventionHomeInventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email info@inventionhome.com or visit https://www.inventionhome.com

