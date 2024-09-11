Dean Schauer Appointed Chairman of the Board of Confluent Medical Technologies

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Sept. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Confluent Medical Technologies (Confluent) announced today that Dean Schauer, who has served as the company’s Chief Executive Officer for more than a decade, has assumed the role of Chairman in addition to his existing responsibilities as CEO and President.



“I am honored by the trust our investors and employees have placed in me, allowing me the opportunity to take on the role of Chairman of the Board,” stated Schauer. “Over the past decade, I have witnessed firsthand our team’s unwavering commitment to innovation and excellence, which has been the driving force behind Confluent’s growth. Moving forward, we will continue to enhance our materials sciences capabilities, expand our customer partnerships, and increase our investments in supporting a seamless supply chain in support of our customers. I am very excited to help guide our company into the next phase as we continue to deliver value to our partners and the patients they serve.”

This announcement marks another important step in Confluent’s continued efforts to align its leadership and operations with the growing needs of its clients. In March, Confluent welcomed Sandy Stojkovski and Brian Yoor, two seasoned executives with significant operational, financial, and industry expertise to its board. TPG, a leading global alternative asset management firm, invested in Confluent in 2022.

“Under Dean’s leadership, Confluent has more than quadrupled revenue and has established itself as a pioneer, innovator, and trusted partner to OEMs globally,” said Kendall Garrison, Partner at TPG. “We are confident the company will continue to benefit from his expertise in this expanded role,” continued John Schilling, Partner at TPG.

Confluent Applies Materials Science to MedTech Innovation. Confluent specializes in the expert design, development, and large-scale manufacturing of interventional catheter-based devices and implants. Customers rely on Confluent’s expertise in Nitinol material and components, balloon and complex catheters, high-precision polymer tubing, and implantable textiles. With facilities in Fremont and Orange County, California; Warwick, Rhode Island; Windham, Maine; Austin, Texas; Chattanooga, Tennessee; and San Jose, Costa Rica, and India. Confluent has earned the confidence of the leaders in the medical device community through a proven track record of innovative materials science, engineering, and manufacturing. For more information, visit confluentmedical.com.

