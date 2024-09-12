CPTx Secures $29 Million to Advance Breakthrough Antiviral Platform

Funding builds on 15 Years of Transformative Research in Programmable DNA Nanofabrication

PLANEGG, GERMANY, September 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- CPTx , an innovative biotech startup committed to pioneering next-generation preventative and therapeutic solutions, today announced it has raised $29 million from a diverse group of public and private investors. The funding was led by Blueyard Capital and SPRIND, with participation from Marius Nacht Group, Andrej Henkler - Leblon Capital, Bayern Kapital, and several industry veterans, including Stefan Oschmann, former CEO of Merck KGaA.CPTx builds on 15 years of transformative research in programmable DNA nanofabrication conducted at the Technical University of Munich by CPTx’s Founder and CEO, Prof. Hendrik Dietz. This research not only advances antiviral therapy but also paves the way for broader biopharma applications beyond infectious diseases, signaling a new era of versatile therapeutic solutions.CPTx excels in large-scale DNA single strand synthesis, DNA nanostructure creation for multivalent drug display, and advanced pharmacokinetics (PK) and conjugate engineering. These capabilities underpin CPTx’s rapidly evolving pipeline, which includes a pan-influenza antiviral and two promising partnership assets.“We are excited to have the support of such distinguished investors as we push the boundaries of antiviral therapy and expand the horizons of therapeutic innovation,” said Hendrik Dietz, CEO and Founder of CPTx. “This funding will help us accelerate the development of our platform and advance our pipeline products, enabling us to address a broad spectrum of health challenges.”Stefan Oschmann, Chairman of the Board at CPTx, highlighted the strategic importance of the company’s work: “CPTx is leading a transformative shift in therapeutic development. Our innovative approach not only targets viral infections but also has the potential to revolutionize how we approach a wide range of health threats. I am proud to support this pioneering team.”Grant Boldt, COO of CPTx and former head of biologics at Lonza, emphasized the company’s technological advantages: “Our platform’s ability to scale DNA manufacturing and engineer advanced nanoagents for multivalent drug display is unparalleled. This positions CPTx to deliver groundbreaking solutions that are both effective and scalable.”Jason Whitmire, Partner at Blueyard Capital, commented on the investment: “CPTx is tackling one of the most critical challenges in healthcare with a highly innovative approach. We are thrilled to support their mission and look forward to their progress in developing a versatile platform capable of addressing a wide range of health issues. Their unique blend of scientific rigor and entrepreneurial drive makes CPTx a standout in the biotech space.”Gur Roshwalb, representing the Nacht investment group and current CEO of 1ETherapeutics, echoed the support, commenting: “CPTx has a strong management team and an innovative technology to target the huge unmet need in preventing and treating viral diseasesRafael Laguna, Director of Germany’s Federal Agency for Disruptive Innovation SPRIND, also expressed strong support: “At SPRIND, we support innovations that can significantly impact society. CPTx’s work exemplifies this vision with their groundbreaking approach to antivirals and broader therapeutics. We believe their platform has the potential to redefine the field.”CPTx plans to use the funds to further develop its antiviral platform, advance its pipeline candidates, and expand its team. The company’s vision is to lead the field in creating therapies that are not only effective but also adaptable to a wide range of viral threats, offering both preventative and therapeutic solutions.As CPTx continues to grow, the company remains committed to its mission of transforming the antiviral landscape through innovation and collaboration. With a strong pipeline, exceptional leadership and the backing of leading investors, CPTx is poised to make a significant impact in the fight against viral diseases.For more information, please visit https://www.cptx.bio or contact info@cptx.bioAbout CPTxCPTx is a biotech platform company dedicated to developing next-generation antiviral and biodefense solutions. Leveraging advanced DNA manufacturing, nanochassis engineering, and pharmacokinetic innovation, CPTx is building a robust pipeline aimed at addressing a broad spectrum of viral threats. The company builds on more than 15 years of pioneering research in programmable DNA nanofabrication led by Prof. Hendrik Dietz at the Technical University of Munich. CPTx’s leadership team is drawn from some of the world’s leading biotech and pharmaceutical companies, and the company is committed to transforming global health through groundbreaking science.

