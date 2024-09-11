PHILIPPINES, September 11 - Press Release

September 11, 2024 SENATOR RONALD "BATO" DELA ROSA

Co-Sponsorship Speech

Senate Resolution No. 1130

2024 Metrobank Foundation Outstanding Filipinos

September 11, 2024 Mr. President, it is my distinct honor to rise today to co-sponsor Senate Resolution No. 1130, honoring and commending the Metrobank Foundation Outstanding Filipinos of 2024 awardees. Public service is a thankless and tiring job. But for those who dedicated themselves to truly serve the public, the words of an American Statesman, John F. Kennedy, rings true: "The reward of public service is the opportunity to serve." Mr. President, the ten outstanding individuals who we give honor today embodied the very essence of public service. Nakakabilib sila. Sa gitna ng madaming ingay at pagsubok ng buhay bilang Pilipino, sila ay patuloy na nagsumikap maglingkod sa bayan. Paglilingkod na higit pa sa hinihingi ng kanilang mga tungkulin. Paglilingkod na nagbibigay ng inspirasyon. Paglilingkod na nagbibigay sa atin ng makabuluhang pagbabago sa ating komunidad. To Teachers Ma. Ella F. Fabella, Franco Rino C. Apoyon, and Professors Decibel V. Faustino-Eslava, PhD, and Maria Regina M. Hechanova-Alampay, PhD, I dedicate the words of Erwin Gruwell, I quote, "I realized if you can change a classroom, you can change a community, and if you change enough communities you can change the world." end of quote. To us, Ma'am and Sirs, you are more than educators, you are the main catalyst for change in our community. If not for the guiding wisdom of teachers and mentors, there will be no guided leaders in today's day and age. And to our soldiers and policemen, Captain Salvador M. Sambalilio PN (GSC), Major Ron Jr T. Villarosa (INF) PA, Staff Sergeant Michael S. Rayanon PN (M), Police Lieutenant Col. Bryan G. Bernardino, Police Major Mark Ronan B. Balmaceda, and Police Staff Sergeant Llena Sol-Josefa M. Jovita: Alam ko ang buhay ng isang pulis at sundalo, mahirap, at madaming sakripisyo. Higit sa lahat, laging buhay ang tinataya para sa pagsilbi at pagprotekta ng kapwa natin Pilipino. Kaya bilang isang katropa ninyo, saludo ako sa inyo na hinihigitan pa ang serbisyo na inaasahan sa inyo. Kailangan pa natin ng mas maraming katulad niyo na araw-araw na pinipili na magsilbi ng bukal sa loob at tapat sa publiko. May the unwavering dedication of our awardees inspire us to emulate their virtues especially in their efforts to improve and uplift the lives of others with the Foundation's motto "A Heart That Serves". Mr. President, though public service is a thankless job, we wish to extend the Senate's gratitude to the Ten Metrobank Foundation Outstanding Filipinos of 2024. Thank you, Mr. President.

