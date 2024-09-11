Submit Release
Pennsylvania is “The Great American Getaway”

NY, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hitting the road for a getaway has always been a classic American pastime, but the nation set a new annual record for road trips last year, with Americans driving 3.263 trillion miles. And this summer alone, 76% of Americans were planning to take a road trip between Memorial Day and Labor Day weekends, up 18% from last year.

Michelle Jerson talks about why Pennsylvania is the perfect destination for a weekend road trip. Whether the family is looking for outdoor adventure on Class IV rapids or the Appalachian Trail, hitting the “Rocky Steps” at the Philadelphia Museum of Art or eating at the iconic Reading Terminal Market, Michelle shares activities and ideas for spending 72 hours in and around the Keystone State.

For more information, please visit https://www.visitpa.com.

