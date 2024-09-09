Indonesia launches safeguard investigation on polyethylene

In the notification Indonesia indicated, among other things, as follows:

"POINT OF CONTACT FOR THE INVESTIGATION

The contact information of the Investigating Authority for correspondence is:

THE INDONESIAN SAFEGUARDS COMMITTEE

Komite Pengamanan Perdagangan Indonesia (KPPI)

Jl. M.I. Ridwan Rais No.5, Building I, 5th floor, Jakarta 10110

Telephone / Facsimile: (62-21) 385 7758

E-mail: [email protected]

DEADLINES AND PROCEDURES TO PRESENT EVIDENCE AND VIEWS BY INTERESTED PARTIES

(i) Those having substantial interest and wishing to be considered as interested parties in this investigation should submit written request within a period of 15 days in Indonesia from the date of initiation to the Investigating Authority. All submissions and request made by interested parties must be sent both in written letter and in electronic format, and must indicate the name, address, e-mail address, telephone and fax number of the interested parties."

What is a safeguard investigation?

The notification is available in G/SG/N/6/IDN/4

A safeguard investigation seeks to determine whether increased imports of a product are causing, or is threatening to cause, serious injury to a domestic industry.

During a safeguard investigation, importers, exporters and other interested parties may present evidence and views and respond to the presentations of other parties.

A WTO member may take a safeguard action (i.e. restrict imports of a product temporarily) only if the increased imports of the product are found to be causing, or threatening to cause, serious injury.

Share