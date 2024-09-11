Campus Box Media Opens New Facility and Expands Offerings to Boost Community Engagement and Support Schools

The leading provider of game-day advertising and engagement packages for high school sports unveils new location and announces over $2.55 Million in contributions to schools.



DALLAS, Sept. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Campus Box Media, a company dedicated to enriching school sports experiences while connecting businesses to local communities, is proud to announce the opening of its new and improved facility in 2024. Under new ownership since March 2019, Campus Box Media has revamped its advertising solutions, achieving notable awards, including an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau (BBB) and recognition from industry leaders.

With its all-new spirit items, geo-fencing ads, and upgraded in-house production capabilities, Campus Box Media continues to expand its reach, supporting over 32,000 businesses annually and giving back over $2.55 million to more than 8,000 registered schools since the program's inception.

The company’s innovative game-day advertising solutions create a win-win scenario for schools and local businesses. Businesses benefit from increased exposure at school sporting events through custom-branded spirit items, prominent banners, digital advertising, and more, while schools directly benefit from the funding they receive. A portion of every sponsorship package purchased by businesses is reinvested into the schools, providing essential support for athletic programs, equipment, and facilities. Since Campus Box Media took over in 2019, the program has generated millions in financial contributions, easing the burden on school budgets and empowering schools to provide an enhanced sports experience for their students and communities.

“Our innovative approach and understanding of community dynamics have enabled us to deliver unforgettable experiences that students, parents, and fans cherish,” said George Pareja, Managing Partner of Campus Box Media and winner of the 2023 Hispanic Business Salute Entrepreneur Award.

Beyond the direct financial support, Campus Box Media strengthens community ties by building lasting relationships between schools and local businesses. Parents, students, and fans enjoy a richer game-day atmosphere thanks to additional donated spirit items and engaging promotions, while businesses gain a direct line to a captive and enthusiastic audience.

“Fans really enjoyed the items which we threw out at the games. We really appreciate all sponsors who made it possible for us to give back to our fans.” Said Stephanie Mills, in a recent review of Campus Box Media.

By supporting school athletics, Campus Box Media ensures that students continue to have access to sports, fostering school spirit and community pride.

Campus Box Media’s offerings enhance game-day experiences by providing branded spirit items, banners, PA announcements, and digital ads that drive engagement for local businesses. Additionally, each advertising package helps schools raise much-needed funds to support their sports programs, creating a mutually beneficial relationship between businesses and communities.

About Campus Box Media

Campus Box Media specializes in creating comprehensive game-day advertising packages for high school sports events. With offerings ranging from spirit items and banners to geo-fenced digital ads and social media shoutouts, the company connects local businesses with their ideal audience while supporting school programs. Under new ownership since 2019, Campus Box Media has contributed over $2.55 Million to schools and serves more than 8,000 registered schools annually.

