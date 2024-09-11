Scorpion Protective Coatings Named One of America's Top 100 Small Businesses

U.S. Chamber of Commerce CO-100 list celebrates 100 businesses driving growth and innovation in their communities and around the world

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, Sept. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The U.S. Chamber of Commerce and CO-100, its award-winning digital platform for small businesses, today announced Scorpion Protective Coatings, Inc. was chosen for the CO-100: America's Top 100 Small Businesses list.

Related link: https://www.uschamber.com/co/profiles/scorpion-protective-coatings-inc





Scorpion Protective Coatings, Inc. was selected out of more than 14,000 applicants by an esteemed panel of judges for its overall growth driven by cutting-edge ideas, resilience, and strong employee culture. The list includes a diverse array of small businesses of all sizes and industries located in 31 states and Washington, D.C.

"Scorpion is truly humbled and excited to be included in this prestigious group as selected by the US Chamber of Commerce. To be 1 of 100 small businesses from across the US, and 1 of 2 companies from the state of Indiana - it really is an outstanding achievement and we appreciate the recognition.

Beyond being an honoree, it is important to note that Scorpion was 1 of 10 companies to be named a "Community Champion." This recognition means so much to us as a company, as it extends the honor to our local community.

As Scorpion continues to explore how we can best extend our social purpose - we see this honor not as a mark of achievement, but a sign that we are moving in the right direction."

- Clayton Tomasino, CEO of Scorpion Protective Coatings, Inc.

The CO-100 honorees receive a one-year paid membership to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, unmatched access to top experts and thought leaders, national brand exposure, and exclusive community building and networking opportunities.

On October 8, the CO-100 will be celebrated at a premier event at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce's historic headquarters in Washington, D.C., where they will participate in a VIP experience and have access to some of the most influential names in business through the CO-100 Small Business Forum. At an evening awards dinner, 10 Top Businesses will be recognized for outstanding achievement across 10 categories of excellence and receive $2,000 each. One overall CO-100 Top Business will receive $25,000.

"As the world's largest business organization representing companies of all sizes and industries, we understand what makes a business great," said Jeanette Mulvey, Vice President and Editor-in-Chief of CO- by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. "The CO-100 founders, owners, entrepreneurs, and employees showcase the exceptional talent and innovation within the American business community."

Learn more about the CO-100 honorees https://buyscorpion.com/ .

Media contact

Brand: Scorpion Protective Coatings

Contact: Media team

Email: info@buyscorpion.com

Website: https://buyscorpion.com/

SOURCE: Scorpion Protective Coatings

