Comvoy.com Joins Veriforce Hub as Preferred Solution Partner

Chico, CA, Sept. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Work Truck Solutions ®, the leading provider of innovative solutions for the work truck industry, today announced the inclusion of Comvoy.com , their national commercial vehicle marketplace, as a preferred partner on the Veriforce Hub website. This partnership provides Veriforce's extensive network of contractors and business owners with a comprehensive, reliable and efficient vehicle sourcing solution. It also validates Comvoy's commitment to helping more than its current 350,000 monthly market-qualified viewers.

Veriforce, a prominent provider of supply chain risk management and compliance solutions, connects its members with trusted partners through its valuable Veriforce Hub. By the invitation to join this network, Comvoy.com becomes visible to a wider audience of businesses seeking streamlined vehicle procurement processes, while Veriforce members get immediate access to a one-of-a-kind marketplace listing more than 200,000 work trucks, vans, and pickups to quickly and efficiently find the vehicles that meet their specific business needs.

Comvoy.com offers a seamless digital marketplace where businesses can easily connect with a vast network of qualified commercial vehicle sellers. This access empowers Veriforce members to optimize their vehicle acquisition process and fleet management strategies, while reducing costs and enhancing operational efficiencies.

"We are excited to partner with Veriforce and offer our digital marketplace to their members,” said Kathryn Schifferle, founder and Chief Vision Officer at Work Truck Solutions. “Comvoy.com is designed to simplify the commercial vehicle procurement process and provide businesses with the tools to efficiently find and acquire the vehicles they need. We look forward to helping Veriforce members streamline their operations and achieve their business goals."

“At Veriforce, we're dedicated to empowering our contractor network with the tools they need to succeed,” said Alex Minett, Head of Global New Markets at Veriforce CHAS. “This partnership with Comvoy.com provides our members with a secure and efficient way to source the commercial vehicles they require to operate at peak performance. By streamlining vehicle procurement, Veriforce members can focus on what they do best – delivering safe and reliable services."

About Work Truck Solutions

Work Truck Solutions is the smart technology platform that serves the Commercial Vehicle Industry. End-to-end solutions such as Comvoy.com , the national commercial marketplace, which includes NuPropel , a commercial vehicle-centric alternative fuel resource center, and tools such as 2-Minute Prospecting that enable truck pros to efficiently reach out to prospects, connect the dots between commercial vehicle buyers, dealers , manufacturers and upfitters . This innovative technology is the one-stop inventory management, operational analytics, and digital marketing solution that maximizes commercial sales, customer relationships and profitability.

About Veriforce

Veriforce® is a recognized leader in delivering comprehensive, integrated supply chain risk management solutions that help bring workers home safely and optimize business performance. The company’s SaaS safety and compliance platform, data integrity and verification practices, and standardized safety training programs empower leading organizations to drive safety and compliance into their supply chains and down to the worker level.

As the world’s largest supply chain risk management network, Veriforce partners with over 3,200 hiring companies in over 130 countries, serving over 80,000 contractors, over 7,000 authorized instructors and evaluators, and millions of individual workers. This network makes Veriforce (including Veriforce CHAS) the preferred partner for companies that strive to ensure a safe, qualified third-party workforce. Company offices are in the U.S., Canada, South Africa, the U.K., and Australia. For more information, visit veriforce.com .

Steve Henning Work Truck Solutions 530-718-1885 steve.henning@worktrucksolutions.com David Turner VP, Content and Communications Strategy David.Turner@chas.co.uk

