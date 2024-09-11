Airless Packaging Market Size to Achieve USD 15.91 Bn by 2033, Says Packaging Industry Consultant

The global airless packaging market size is calculated at USD 8.81 billion in 2024 and is expected to achieve around USD 15.91 billion by 2033, expanding at a CAGR of 6.79% from 2024 to 2033.

Ottawa, Sept. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global airless packaging market size is predicted to increase from USD 8.38 billion in 2023 to approximately USD 15.91 billion by 2033, a study published by Towards Packaging a sister firm of Precedence Statistics







Key Takeaways: Leading Factors of the Airless Packaging Market

Europe dominated the airless packaging market in 2023 due to growing skincare product and personal care industry across the region.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a significant rate in the market during the forecast period.

By material, the plastic segment dominated the market with the largest share in 2023.

By application, the personal care & cosmetics segment dominated the airless packaging market in 2023.

Market Overview

Revolutionizing Preservation: Innovation and Benefits for Industry Requirement

The airless packaging is a category of container system that eliminates the presence of air within the packages, thereby minimizing oxidation and contamination. This is achieved through various mechanisms that prevent air from coming into contact with the product. Airless packaging is an exclusive packaging technology engineered to reduce the exposure of its contents to outer surrounding. This methodology is commonly utilized in cosmetics industries to enhance product longevity, preserve quality, and maintain efficacy.

Many airless packaging systems utilize pump mechanism that operates without drawing in air. The pouch and dispenser systems assists in some airless packaging that involves a flexible pouch that collapses as the product is dispensed. Advanced airless packaging can incorporate vacuum technology to remove air from the container before sealing it.

Airless packaging is extensively utilized for serums, lotions, and creams. It prevents the contamination and degradation of sensitive ingredients like antioxidants and vitamins and maintains the product’s effectiveness. The airless packaging provides significant advantages in preserving product quality and extending shelf life, though it also comes with considerations regarding cost and environment impact.

Its application is valuable in fields requiring high levels of product protection and hygiene. Consumers are becoming more conscious of product quality and shelf life, leading to a preference for packaging that maintains product integrity drives the growth of the airless packaging market in the near future.

Driver

Increased Demand for Product Preservation and Sustainability Trends

Airless packaging helps protect products from contamination and oxidation, which is especially important for cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, and personal care products. Airless packaging can contribute to reduced waste and increased recyclability, aligning with the growing demand for sustainable packaging solutions.

Pharmaceutical and cosmetics, both sectors are significant users of airless packaging due to the need for preserving the efficacy and longevity of their products. Increasing launch of new sustainable airless packaging solutions is estimated to drive the growth of the airless packaging market over the forecast period.

For instance, in October 2023, Aptar Beauty, skincare and cosmetic brand signed collaboration with Pinard Beauty Pack, packaging company based in France, Europe, to introduce the fully recyclable airless packaging solution to the market, namely Future Airless PET. The full recyclability is received through the combination of Aptar Beauty Company’s Future PE pump and the patented Airless PET- polyethylene terephthalate bottle-in-bottle by Pinard.

Furthermore, in April 2024, Murad, LLC, pharma and cosmetic science company, revealed the introduction of new refillable serum airtight bottles to reduce the consumer waste.

Restraint

High Cost, Complexity and Design Limitations

The key players operating in the market are facing challenges due high deployment cost of airless packaging technology and design limitations and while engineering which can hinder the growth of the global airless packaging market over the forecast period. Airless packaging tends to be more expensive to produce compared to traditional packaging options. The advanced technology, specialized materials, and precise manufacturing processes involved contribute to higher costs, which can be a barrier for some companies, especially those focusing on budget-conscious products. Smaller or emerging companies might find the initial investment in airless packaging technology prohibitive, limiting their adoption. Developing airless packaging involves complex engineering and design processes.

How Can AI Improve the Packaging Industry?

AI can assist in creating advanced simulations and models for airless packaging design, optimizing for functionality, material use, and production efficiency. AI algorithms can predict performance outcomes, reducing the need for costly trial-and-error methods. AI-driven design tools can help in customizing packaging solutions to meet specific consumer needs or product requirements, leading to more personalized and effective packaging solutions. AI can monitor machinery and predict when maintenance is needed, reducing downtime and improving overall manufacturing efficiency. Predictive analytics can help prevent breakdowns and extend the life of equipment.

AI-powered vision systems can inspect packaging for defects or inconsistencies during production. These systems can detect minute flaws that human inspectors might miss, ensuring higher quality and reducing waste. AI can analyze historical data and market trends to forecast demand more accurately. This helps in optimizing inventory levels, reducing overproduction or stockouts, and improving supply chain efficiency.

AI can enhance logistics by optimizing routes, reducing transportation costs, and improving delivery times. Efficient logistics contribute to cost savings and faster time-to-market for new products. AI can be used to gather and analyze consumer feedback on packaging performance and preferences, leading to more informed decisions about packaging design and functionality.



Opportunity

Growing Beauty and Cosmetic Industry

The beauty and cosmetic industry is known for its innovation, with continuous advancements in product formulations, packaging, and application technologies. This innovation in product content drives consumer interest and growth in the cosmetic market. Consumers often seek high-quality, innovative, and sustainable packaging solutions.

Airless packaging meets these demands by offering better preservation of products, such as cosmetics and pharmaceuticals, which aligns with the premium and eco-conscious preferences of buyers. The key players operating in the market are focused on launching new airless packaging solutions for the beauty brands to meet the consumers demand, which is estimated to create lucrative opportunities for the growth of the airless packaging market in the near future.

For instance, in March 2024, APC Packaging, a sustainable packaging solution providing company headquartered in U.S., revealed the introduction of the EcoReady All Plastic Airless Pump (EAPP), a new solution for beauty and skincare products.



Regional Insights

Europe: Growing Cosmetics and Personal Care Industry

The Europe region is the leading region in the airless packaging market. The rapid urbanization and growing cosmetic industries in Europe supports the expansion of airless packaging market. European consumers often seek high-quality, innovative, and sustainable packaging solutions. Airless packaging meets these demands by offering better preservation of products, such as cosmetics and pharmaceuticals, which aligns with the premium and eco-conscious preferences of European buyers. The key players operating in the market are focused on launching airless packaging for beauty products, which is estimated to drive the growth of the airless packaging market in Europe.

For instance, in May 2024, Quadpack, a company focused on manufacturing sustainable packaging solutions for makeup, skincare, and fragrance brands revealed the introduction of an airless packaging range called Crystal Ballet. All of the components of the refillable Crystal Ballet double-wall airless pack, which includes a premium glass bottle, are composed of reusable materials. The refill cap is composed of polyethylene, whereas the refill cartridge, pump engine, and cap are made of polypropylene. For easier recycling, the airless pump's parts are fully detachable and contain no metal.



Social media and beauty influencers have a significant impact on consumer preferences and trends. The rise of digital platforms has accelerated the popularity of new cosmetic products and brands. European packaging companies are known for their focus on innovation and advanced technology. Many European countries have stable economies and higher disposable incomes, allowing consumers to spend more on cosmetic products. European consumers generally have higher disposable incomes, allowing them to afford premium packaging solutions like airless packaging, which may be more expensive than traditional packaging, which drives the growth of the airless packaging market in Europe region.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate in the airless packaging market during the forecast period. As incomes rise, consumers in Asia Pacific are increasingly seeking premium and high-quality beauty and personal care products that often use advanced packaging like airless systems. Urbanization in Asia Pacific has led to a more discerning consumer base that prioritizes convenience, quality, and the advanced features offered by airless packaging.

Countries like China, Taiwan, India, South Korea and Japan are the leading contributors in pharmaceutical and skincare industry. As the pharmaceutical market grows, so does consumer preference for convenient and user-friendly packaging. Airless packaging offers ease of use and efficient product delivery, which appeals to both healthcare providers and patients.

Airless Packaging Key Players

Albea Group

Silgan Dispensing Systems

Berry Global

APTAR Group

HCP Packaging

APC Packaging

Quadpack Industries

Cosmogen

Lumson

STP

M&H Plastics

Mold-Tek Packaging

Recent Development and Strategic Movements by the Key Players

Silgan Dispensing Systems Parent Organization-: Silgan Holdings

Established-: 1984

Packaging company and Dispensing Solutions Providing Company Headquartered Virgina, U.S.

Strategic Movement In July 2024, Silgan Holdings Inc. signed acquisition purchase and sale agreement with Weener Plastics Holdings B.V., a company providing dispensing solutions for food, personal care and healthcare products for an enterprise value of US$ 927.0 million. The acquisition of Weener Plastics Holdings B.V. company assisted Silgan company in expanding its market presence as well as geographic presence in 19 facilities predominantly in the Americas and Europe , with approximately 4,000 employees and well-equipped and advanced manufacturing technologies including significant clean room capabilities.





Lumson S.p.A. Established -: 1975

Primary Packaging Company for Make-up and Skin-Care brand



Headquartered Italy, Europe Recent Development In May 2024, Lumson S.p.A., primary packaging company, revealed the expansion of its product offerings by introduction of the glass airless jar with a pouch for skin care creams that ensures the product’s integrity and purity.

