BeyondTrust Named a Leader in 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Privileged Access Management

For the sixth consecutive year, BeyondTrust is named a Leader in the Gartner ® Magic Quadrant™ for Privileged Access Management (PAM)

ATLANTA, Sept. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BeyondTrust, the global cybersecurity leader protecting Paths to Privilege™, today announced it has been positioned in the Leaders Quadrant in the 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Privileged Access Management. This is the sixth consecutive year BeyondTrust has been recognized in the analyst research report as a Leader for its Privileged Access Management solutions.

In the last year, 90% of organizations have incurred an identity-related security incident. Attackers today ruthlessly target organizations through unidentified attack paths that are largely unknown and vulnerable. Paths to privilege are an organization's most critical risk exposure points, and are being used by attackers to gain footholds, compromise identities, escalate privileged access, and move laterally to undermine an organization’s infrastructure. BeyondTrust provides holistic visibility, simplified management, intelligent protection, and the most modern privileged access management (PAM) control plane to protect against these identity-based threats.

This year, BeyondTrust was also recognized as an “Overall Leader” in the 2024 KuppingerCole Leadership Compass for Identity Threat Detection and Response (ITDR), a fast-emerging discipline that is pivotal for identity security. Being recognized as a Leader in PAM and ITDR, we believe, BeyondTrust is uniquely poised to help organizations transform their identity security.

“We believe our recognition as a Leader in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Privileged Access Management for the sixth consecutive year reflects our commitment to delivering comprehensive solutions that address the evolving challenges of managing privileged access and addressing the paths to privilege,” said Janine Seebeck, CEO of BeyondTrust. “We are dedicated to continuing to press forward in this space by driving innovation and providing the tools that offer high value and protection to help our customers to stay ahead of emerging threats.”

Customers around the globe have praised BeyondTrust’s solutions through verified ratings and reviews on the Gartner® Peer Insights™ platform, including:

"We were looking for a product that would help us transition our Windows User community from full admin access to regular user access without any major disruptions to our user community. This product did exactly that. We were able to install the product onto all of our Workstations and then slowly ratchet up the restrictions with very few user issues.”

- Network Engineer (Industry: Construction)

"BeyondTrust is a mature product with extensive IT Integrations. The product is mature for end-users and admins. It’s very flexible and integrates with other IT platforms.”

- Principal IT Engineer (Industry: Software)

“Excellent Privilege Management tool. BeyondTrust easily allows me to manage user privilege within my company, apply custom tokens, elevate applications only for certain groups and keep the environment safer by not allowing applications elevation unless previously designed."

- Technical Analyst, IT Security and Risk Management (Industry: Banking)

“The best PAM solution in the market right now. Overall experience with BeyondTrust has been fabulous as they are very supportive and there over all team are pretty good in handling any requirements from the client.”

- Lead Consultant (Industry: IT Services)

“Endpoint Privilege Management that works as expected. Great experiences right from the purchasing to the implementation and support. Their teams are very thorough and make sure you are well taken care of. The privilege management software itself works exactly as you'd expect it to, using policies that you assign to your devices. Lots of customization and simple to use. New features are constantly being added.”

- Manager, IT Security and Risk Management (Industry: Manufacturing)

For complimentary access to the 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for PAM, please visit https://www.beyondtrust.com/resources/gartner-magic-quadrant-for-pam.

GARTNER® does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. (Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Privileged Access Management, By Michael Kelley, etc., September 2024).

GARTNER® is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner® and Magic Quadrant™ and Peer Insights™ are registered trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner® Peer Insights™ content consists of the opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences, and should not be construed as statements of fact, nor do they represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in this content nor makes any warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this content, about its accuracy or completeness, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About BeyondTrust

BeyondTrust is the global cybersecurity leader protecting Paths to Privilege™. Our identity-centric approach goes beyond securing privileges and access, empowering organizations with the most effective solution to manage the entire identity attack surface and neutralize threats, whether from external attacks or insiders.

BeyondTrust is leading the charge in transforming identity security to prevent breaches and limit the blast radius of attacks, while creating a superior customer experience and operational efficiencies. We are trusted by 20,000 customers, including 75 of the Fortune 100, and our global ecosystem of partners. Learn more at www.beyondtrust.com .

