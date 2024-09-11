In Massachusetts, New England Governors and Eastern Canadian Premiers Commit to Continued Cross-Border Collaboration

Boston — The New England Governors and Eastern Canadian Premiers (NEG-ECP) met to discuss coordinated efforts on shared economic, energy and environmental priorities at the 45th annual NEG-ECP Conference held on September 9 and 10 in Boston, Massachusetts. Discussions built on last year’s conference in Québec City, the first in-person meeting of the NEG-ECP since 2018.

The clean energy transition was the primary topic of discussion, with a focus on achieving broad regional economic and reliability benefits, energy independence, and job growth. The leaders held two formal discussions on developing a regional offshore wind supply chain and strategies for hard-to-decarbonize sectors. Through two resolutions, the Governors and Premiers agreed to reconvene the Northeast International Committee on Energy (NICE) to pursue regional collaboration and planning on these and other energy issues, as well as direct the Committee on Environment to reconvene and consider further steps on ecological connectivity, climate adaptation and food security. These two standing committees of the NEG-ECP have long served as vehicles for pursuing initiatives that the Governors and Premiers direct at the annual conference. The resolutions are available here.

“Last year’s conference was an important milestone in the long-standing collaboration between our regions, marking the 50th anniversary of these cross-border meetings. We were proud to welcome our colleagues to Massachusetts to spark the beginning of our next 50 years of cooperative work together,” said Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey. “We’re excited to continue our work together to achieve greater energy independence and affordability, create new union jobs and build up the climate workforce, and take proactive steps to address climate change."

"As the easternmost province in Canada, advantageously located close to the European market as well as the United States, Newfoundland and Labrador has long recognized the value of working collaboratively towards shared goals," said Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Dr. Andrew Furey. "Our discussions at this year's NEG-ECP further strengthen our commitment to the clean energy transition and our trade relationship. I look forward to hosting the conference next year.”

Governor Healey co-chaired the 45th NEG-ECP meeting with Premier Andrew Furey of Newfoundland and Labrador. Other Governors and Premiers and their representatives participating in the meeting were: Governor Ned Lamont of Connecticut; Governor Janet Mills of Maine; Governor Daniel McKee of Rhode Island; Governor Phil Scott of Vermont; Premier Dennis King of Prince Edward Island; Minister of International Relations and La Francophonie Martine Biron of Québec; Associate Deputy Minister of the Office of Priorities and Planning Dave MacGregor of Nova Scotia; and Executive Director of Department of Intergovernmental Affairs Serge Breau of New Brunswick.

On Monday, the Governors and Premiers visited the Massachusetts Maritime Academy, where they experienced the Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Bridge Simulator and toured the cutting-edge facility training the workforce for maritime fields, including the offshore wind industry. On Tuesday, the group spent the day at the Boston University Center for Data and Computing Science for a series of roundtables on offshore wind supply chain and addressing hard-to-decarbonize sectors. The Center is the school’s most sustainable and energy-efficient building to date and the largest building in Boston not reliant on fossil fuels, using closed-loop geothermal wells that provide heating and cooling, as well as electric appliances for cooking.

Quotes from Conference Participants:

Governor Ned Lamont, Connecticut:

“The northeast faces many challenges when it comes to energy affordability and reliability, and collaborating on these policies among our states and provinces is a way that we can work to diversify energy supplies, strengthen the clean energy supply chain, and grow the clean energy workforce. I appreciate Governor Healey for organizing this meeting and thank the New England governors and eastern Canadian premiers for their collaboration.”

Governor Janet Mills, Maine:

“Maine has a long and productive history of working closely with our neighboring Canadian provinces and fellow New England states on a variety of shared issues, from our economies to our environment. I am proud to continue that longstanding tradition of cross-border collaboration through this year’s NEG-ECP Conference. Through these regional partnerships, we will advance our shared vision of harnessing clean, renewable energy to enhance our energy independence, improve affordability, and create strong, good-paying jobs in rewarding careers – all of which will have the tremendous benefit of strengthening our economy and battling the climate crisis.”

Governor Phil Scott, Vermont:

“A strong relationship across our region is essential to the strength of our states and provinces – from the economy and energy to workforce and infrastructure – and these meetings are important to continuing to build on these connections. By sharing ideas and collaborating on shared priorities, we each bring back new opportunities and approaches to improving the lives of our residents, and our entire region.”

Governor Dan McKee, Rhode Island:

“Rhode Island is dedicated to collaborating with neighboring states and provinces to drive the clean energy transition forward, which is essential for our economic growth and environmental stewardship. By focusing on regional offshore wind initiatives and innovative strategies for hard-to-decarbonize sectors, we are not only enhancing energy independence but also creating valuable, good-paying job opportunities. A cleaner, greener tomorrow starts today, and I'm proud to partner with fellow New England governors and Canadian leaders to reaffirm our commitment to achieving that future."

Premier Dennis King, Prince Edward Island:

"The connection between the New England states and Eastern Canada is one build on shared history, economic collaboration, cultural bonds, and working together as a region in times of need. As a region, we will continue to strengthen this partnership, creating opportunities that benefit residents on both sides of the border.”

Martine Biron, Minister of International Relations and La Francophonie and Minister Responsible for the Status of Women, Quebec:

[English] “By participating in this important conference, Québec is strengthening its collaboration in New England and is delighted to be a partner in the transition to a green economy in North America. Collaboration between the region’s governments in developing renewable energies, decarbonizing the economy and combatting climate change is essential to achieving our common goals. The entire region can count on Québec and its diplomatic network as a reliable partner in making this necessary transition a success.”

[French] « En participant à cette importante conférence, le Québec renforce sa collaboration en Nouvelle-Angleterre et se réjouit d’être un partenaire de la transition vers l’économie verte en Amérique du Nord. La collaboration entre les gouvernements de la région en matière de développement des énergies renouvelables, de décarbonation de l'économie et de lutte contre les changements climatiques est essentielle pour atteindre nos objectifs communs. Toute la région peut compter sur le Québec et son réseau diplomatique comme partenaire fiable vers la réussite de cette nécessaire transition. »

Rear Admiral Francis X. McDonald, President, Massachusetts Maritime Academy:

"We are honored to host the New England Governors and Eastern Canadian Premiers as they continue their vital cross-border collaboration on energy and environmental initiatives. This gathering highlights the importance of regional cooperation, and it’s an incredible opportunity to showcase the Academy’s leadership in offshore wind, clean energy, and workforce development. Our commitment to these areas aligns perfectly with the resolutions passed today, and we are proud to support such forward-thinking action."

Chrissy Lynch, President, Massachusetts AFL-CIO:

"Massachusetts has the strongest labor force ready to tackle the clean energy transition head-on. Cross-border partnerships are key to ensuring workers are at the center of driving this industry - trained, protected, and empowered. We're not just meeting the challenge but setting the standard and ensuring our workers lead the way in building a sustainable future."

Frank Callahan, President, Massachusetts Building Trades Unions:

"Labor is at the heart of the clean energy transition, and our skilled tradespeople are essential in building the infrastructure needed to reach Massachusetts' goals. Union construction careers are pivotal in the effort, offering high-quality, well-trained professionals who are dedicated to excellence. Cross-border partnerships like this one are crucial, as they unite our expertise and resources, driving innovation and ensuring the climate goals are met together.”

About the ECP-NEG Conference

Since 1973, the six New England states and the five Eastern Canadian provinces have worked cooperatively to address their shared interests across the border. Through the annual conferences of governors and premiers and discussions of joint committees, the NEG-ECP encourages cooperation by developing networks and relationships, taking collective action, engaging in regional projects, undertaking research, and increasing public awareness of shared interests.

The 11-member jurisdictions of NEG-ECP are Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Vermont, New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, and Québec.

