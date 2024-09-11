U.S. Heatstake to Host Webinar on Impulse Staking and Brass Inserting with the Benchtop Press

Understand how features like linear encoders, “Weld by Energy” control systems, and design enhance precision, efficiency, and safety.

These manual processes could be a lot better for your success. They strain your workforce, limit your output, and expose you to potential safety hazards and customer dissatisfaction.” — MANUFACTURING SOLUTIONS PROVIDER

COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- U.S. Heatstake , an innovative provider of advanced insert staking solutions, announces an upcoming webinar hosted by founder Alex Spurgeon. The webinar will focus on the company’s groundbreaking Benchtop Press, a solution designed to address the challenges of modern manufacturing.The Need for Agility in ManufacturingToday’s manufacturing environment demands agility. Companies face pressure to complete shorter runs, iterate designs faster, and find cost-effective prototyping methods. Traditional methods often struggle to keep pace with these demands.Bridging the Gap: Manual Processes vs. Large-Scale AutomationWhile common, manual processes often lack precision, can be labor-intensive, and even dangerous. On the other hand, large-scale automation systems are often cost-prohibitive for many businesses.The Benchtop Press provides a solution that bridges this gap. Developed out of a need identified during U.S. Heatstake’s product development process, it offers a versatile and affordable option for prototyping and low-volume production.Webinar Highlights: Unveiling the Benchtop Press- Discover the shortcomings of traditional methods: Gain insights into the limitations of manual processes and large-scale automation, particularly in applications like brass inserting.- Explore the key features of the Benchtop Press: Understand how features like linear encoders, “Weld by Energy” control systems, and intuitive design enhance precision, efficiency, and safety.- Witness the Benchtop Press in action: See a live demonstration showcasing its ease of use and capabilities, focusing on practical applications.- Learn about real-world applications: Discover how the Benchtop Press benefits industries such as automotive, injection molding, and ultrasonics.- Participate in a live Q&A: Have your questions answered directly by experts from U.S. Heatstake.Who Should Attend?This webinar is ideal for professionals involved in various stages of manufacturing.- Manufacturing engineers and technicians- Machine builders- Production managers and supervisors- Quality control professionalsWebinar Details- Date: October 15, 2024- Time: 10:00 – 10:30 AM EST- Presenter: Alex Spurgeon, Founder, U.S. Heatstake- Registration Link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/1014504338787?aff=oddtdtcreator Watch a video to learn more: Impulse Heat Staking with Weld by Energy About U.S. HeatstakeU.S. HeatStake is an innovative provider of advanced insert staking solutions designed to transform how manufacturers assemble components. Our impulse technology delivers lightning-fast, precise, and safe insert staking for various industries, including automotive, medical devices, and consumer electronics. By replacing outdated methods, U.S. HeatStake empowers businesses to streamline production, reduce costs, and improve product quality, all while ensuring the safety of their workforce. Our bench-style presses and other customizable components are engineered to meet each customer’s needs, providing a tailored solution for optimal efficiency and performance.

Impulse Heat Staking with Weld by Energy

