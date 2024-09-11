Submit Release
Rural Veteran Suicide Prevention Summit in Minot on September 30

On September 30th from 8:00am-5:00pm the Together with Veterans Minot Chapter is holding a Rural Veteran Suicide Prevention Summit. The summit is taking place in Ann Nicole Nelson Hall on Minot State University's Campus. 

The topics that will be discussed at the summit include:

  • Military Culture
  • Adverse Childhood Experiences & Military Service
  • De-Escalation Techniques
  • Fargo VAMC Suicide Prevention Data
  • Western Interstate Commission for Higher Education
  • A Spouse's Perspective on Mental Wellness

This event is open to the following people:

  • All Mental Health Professionals
  • Military Leadership
  • Healthcare Workers
  • First Responders
  • Any Professionals that Interact with Veterans, Service Members, and their Families

Be sure to register for the event by September 20th.

You can register by going to www.twvminot.org, or click the link here.

