RJD Green Inc.’s Silex Holdings Division Announces Mark Gould as the Tulsa, Oklahoma Division Manager

TULSA, OK, Sept. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RJD Green Inc. (OTCPK: RJDG) announced Silex Holdings Inc. has hired Mark Gould to fill the new position, Tulsa Division Manager. The focus of the division is to increase organic growth, expand the region geographically to a 200-mile radius, and to implement the introduction of additional synergistic products and services into the market for Silex Holdings.



Mark Gould has accepted the position of Tulsa, Oklahoma Division Manager. Mark brings forward an excellent resume of success in sales & marketing and management in the construction products sector. Mark joins Silex after a six-year stint managing an Oklahoma-based wholesale construction products company that grew ten-fold over the six-year period. Mark has extensive background in implementation of multiple products that fit well for Silex’s synergistic additions. Mark will manage the division’s growth and lead the sales efforts.

Additional Products that have been launched include:

· Cabinetry – enhancement of our current products and services

· Doors – introduction of a full line of residential and commercial products

· Wood Flooring

· Fireplaces – engineered electric and gas

· Hardware and facets

Ron Brewer, CEO stated, “We are excited to have Mark Gould join our team. He fits well by background and desire to grow the Tulsa Division. His experience with the introduction of new construction products will assist in adding new revenue streams. We feel Mark’s sales and management skills fit very well our needs for this new division’s growth and expansion and will bring immediate additional profitable revenues.”

About Silex Holdings Inc.

Silex Holdings is engaged in specialty construction and industrial services sectors and fills a market niche between the box store and local contractors. Silex offers installed stone and engineered stone counter tops, cabinets and related products for residential builders, commercial projects, remodel contractors, and retail customers on a regional basis.

About RJD Green, Inc.

The Company operates as a holding company with a focus of acquiring and managing assets and companies. RJD Green operates in three divisions: RJD Green Healthcare Services Division, which owns IOSoft Systems, which provides discrete payment technologies, services and software that can be integrated into targeted offerings for healthcare provider networks, hospitals, healthcare payers and individual providers; Earthlinc Environmental Services Division, which provides green environmental services and technologies; and Silex Holdings Division, which is focused in specialty construction and industrial services. The initial operations, Silex Interiors, fill a market niche between the Home Depots and local contractors. Silex manufactures and installs granite/other counter tops, cabinets and related products to the residential builder, commercial contractor, remodel contractor and DIY customer.

