Toronto welcomes The Oulim: Unique exhibition fusing Korean culture and cutting-edge technology begins!

TORONTO, Sept. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Media representatives are invited to witness a cultural phenomenon at The Oulim, a three-day exhibition that merges the rich heritage of Korean tradition with the latest technological advancements. Organized by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism (MCST) of the Republic of Korea and hosted by the Korea Creative Content Agency (KOCCA), The Oulim consists of more than 70 exhibitions set to captivate audiences.

The event, taking place at the Design Exchange from Wednesday, September 11 to Friday, September 13, 2024, under the theme “Unbounded Fusion,” is a must-see for anyone interested in the intersection of art, culture and technology.

From the transformative power of AI and digital human technology to the immersive worlds of gaming, VR and the metaverse, the exhibitions offer a glimpse into the future where technology and creativity converge. There will also be exhibitions dedicated to games, movies, dramas, art and music content that use holograms.

The Oulim is more than just a display — it’s a window into the future, showcasing how technology is transforming cultural experiences. Visitors will explore how Korean tradition and cutting-edge digital advancements come together.

Event highlights

Intro Space: “Tech & Culture Fusion: Connecting Nations”

Explore the intersection of tradition and innovation as you enter a space where technology and culture come together in harmony.

Theme One:

NFT Exhibition: “Embrace New Masterpieces”

Discover the latest in digital art as traditional Korean aesthetics are reimagined through the lens of NFTs.

Media Art: “Weaving Tradition with Innovation”

Experience media art that fuses Korea’s rich cultural heritage with cutting-edge visual technology.

AI and Digital Humans: “Face of the Future”

Witness the future of human interaction through AI and digital human technology, bridging the gap between reality and virtual worlds.

Theme Two:

Game and VR, Metaverse: “Technology Creates a New World”

Dive into the metaverse and explore how technology is creating entirely new cultural landscapes.

Theme Three:

Multifaceted Content: “The Birth of New Cultural Content”

See how traditional Korean content is evolving into new forms through technology and creativity.

Event details

Dates: September 11-13, 2024

Wednesday, September 11, 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.: Opening ceremony, networking party, business matching, seminar, public exhibition viewing

Thursday, September 12, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.: Business matching, seminar, IR pitching, public exhibition viewing

Friday, September 13, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.: Business matching, public exhibition viewing



Venue: Design Exchange, 234 Bay St, Toronto, ON M5K 1B2

Admission: Free

Media contact:

For media inquiries, interviews or more information, please contact:

Megan Shaw

mshaw@syntaxstrategic.ca

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.