BUSINESSNEXT recognized in the 2024 Gartner® Sales Force Automation Magic Quadrant™, for 11 years running

Report highlights its strong focus in financial services and insurance in the APAC region, EMEA and North America

NEW DELHI, India, Sept. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BUSINESSNEXT, a universe of composable enterprise solutions for banks and financial services, is featured as a Niche Player in the 2024 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Sales Force Automation Platforms report. The platform was evaluated for its comprehensive suite of enterprise solutions, with a focus on its sales automation capabilities.



This positioning places BUSINESSNEXT among the top 13 vendors globally in the sales force automation platform, demonstrating its industry-focused approach and advanced solutions to delivering cutting-edge solutions. Its SFA capabilities include guided selling, predictive analytics, and an AI-driven strategy. With a strong presence in financial services and insurance across APAC, EMEA, and North America, BUSINESSNEXT continues to enhance its platform, with GenAI-powered models, visualizations, and mobile features to boost operational efficiency.

The Quadrant highlights BUSINESSNEXT's strengths in machine-learning-based lead management, predictive scoring models, and a customizable AI strategy. BUSINESSNEXT plans to introduce a smart seller assistant and enhance AI-powered workflows and KYC verification, further supporting global businesses in digital transformation.

Sushil Tyagi, Executive Director, BUSINESSNEXT, said, "This recognition from Gartner highlights our commitment to providing innovative, scalable solutions that empower sales teams to exceed their goals while delivering exceptional customer experiences."

BUSINESSNEXT continues to advance sales automation with its strong focus on developing native specialized AI solutions for industries like banking, insurance, retail, and healthcare. Future enhancements include the launch of WORKNEXT studio, a no-code platform offering GenAI-powered tools for lead summarization and workflow design and improved productivity.

About BUSINESSNEXT

BUSINESSNEXT is a universe of composable enterprise solutions with a focus on banks and financial services globally. Recognized as a leader in The Financial Services CRM Wave by Forrester, it leverages technology, innovation, and experience to deliver incredible, unique, and human experiences, facing challenging business environment. BUSINESSNEXT platforms namely CRMNEXT, CUSTOMERNEXT, DATANEXT & WORKNEXT are AI and ML-driven cloud-native platforms dedicated to enabling digital transformations. It comprises an enriched portfolio of hyper SaaS modular solutions that are responsive, can readily plug & play, and have superlative integration capabilities with the ecosystem. BUSINESSNEXT today powers 1 million+ users across 65,000 branches and call centers, managing 1 billion end customers worldwide.

