PUNTA CANA IS A DESTINATION BEYOND "ALL-INCLUSIVE" HOTELS

Punta Cana, Sept. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Punta Cana, as Frank Rainieri, one of the most important real estate developers in the Dominican Republic, named it in the 1970s, is a coastal paradise located in the northeastern corner of the country. Its white sandy beaches, which extend for about ninety kilometers on the Atlantic Sea, attracted million-dollar investments in "all-inclusive" hotels - mainly Spanish and North American - at the end of the last century. This led to the development of perfect tourism for families or groups of friends who prefer to have everything planned but that is detrimental to the possibility of exploring the territory in-depth and soaking up the culture and exuberant Dominican nature. The good news is that Punta Cana is not just about high-impact tourism; on the contrary, it has a wide range of exclusive experiences that allow you to connect with the local culture.

How to get there

Avianca and Wingo have direct flights that leave daily from Medellín and Bogotá. Once you reach your destination, the Punta Cana airport is just 15 minutes from the leading hotels in the area. Another option is to travel through Copa, connecting in Panama.

Where to stay

Tortuga Bay - A sumptuous boutique hotel designed by Oscar de La Renta, located in front of a limited-access beach in Punta Cana Resort, the most exclusive gated condominium in Punta Cana. The hotel, which consists of thirteen villas of different sizes (single, double, or triple) and thirty suites, all with sea views, is recognized for being a haven of absolute privacy, one of the most essential standards of luxury in these modern times. At Tortuga Bay, each family has a golf cart to move around the resort and enjoy other activities such as golf, tennis, and horseback riding, or go for a walk and enjoy the other amenities in the condominium.

The Westin - Although it is not an ultra-luxury hotel like the previous one, The Westin is also located within Punta Cana Resort. This detail makes all the difference since it allows access to all the same amenities and activities as Tortuga Bay but at a more accessible rate. Inside the hotel are two fine dining restaurants, a massive pool surrounded by private "cabanas" to chill throughout the day, and the beach, with comfortable furniture and a private dock, is simply spectacular—a great option for those who rather spend less.

Eden Roc - The only Relais & Chateaux in the country and perhaps one of the most unique locations in Punta Cana. Nestled between a majestic cliff, the Atlantic Sea, and the Punta Espada golf course, property of Jack Nicklaus (best golfer in history by number of tournaments won), Eden Roc is the top destination par excellence. Apart from its 34 luxurious villas with private pools and golf carts, Eden Roc pleases its guests with a beautiful beach and a haute cuisine proposal of a notable level, thanks to its executive chef Adriano Venturini, who has worked in several Michelin-starred restaurants in England and Italy, before joining the Eden Roc team.

Where to eat

Although the restaurant scene is still dominated by service within hotels, Punta Cana has a very good gastronomic offer - mainly international - in an area known as Punta Cana Village. However, to experience Dominican cuisine at its best, it is worth visiting MoriSoñando, the restaurant of Chef Inés Páez, better known as Chef Tita, a Dominican woman who has committed to giving all the visibility and prominence to the traditional cuisine of her country, in a fine dining set up that meets all the standards of other celebrated chefs in Latin America. MoriSoñando is an hour and a half by car from Punta Cana (it is very easy to get transportation to get there and back), and it is the best way to get in touch with the Dominican culinary heritage.

Nature to explore

Ojos Indígenas - An ecological reserve of 600 hectares, in which there are nearly 200 species of endemic plants of the Dominican Republic, a great diversity of fauna and flora, and, most spectacularly, twelve lagoons that result from the flowering of the underground Yauya River that runs through the reserve. Known as "cenotes," the day trip to the reserve includes hiking and swimming in these amazing bodies of water.

Isla Saona - This Dominican flora and fauna sanctuary is located in the extreme southeast of the country and is part of the Cotubanamá National Park. With more than 539 species reported to date and amazing beaches made up mostly of natural pools, Saona Island is a place that allows you to connect with the territory and local culture. To get there, you take a boat from Bayahibe, a picturesque fishing village just an hour by car from Punta Cana.

Parque Nacional Los Haitises - Located in the north of the island, in Samaná Bay, this national park is perhaps one of the most beautiful places in the entire country. From the migration of humpback whales that pass annually along its coasts to rock formations that come out of the mountain and enter the water like the thin fingers of a giant hand, everything in the Haitises is magical and sacred. Do plan to dedicate at least two days for this visit.

