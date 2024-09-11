SeaWorld Selects Patriot Glass Solutions, a C-Bond Subsidiary, to Install Protective Film at Theme Park

SAN ANTONIO, Sept. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- C-Bond Systems (the “Company” or “C-Bond”) (OTC: CBNT), a developer and marketer of glass strengthening solutions for enhanced safety, today announced that SeaWorld® has selected C-Bond’s Patriot Glass Solutions subsidiary to install protective film on sea life tanks at the theme park. This is the second job that Patriot Glass Solutions was awarded at the theme park.



C-Bond’s glass strengthening protective solutions, sold through its Patriot Glass Solutions subsidiary, include C-Bond Secure, an application to deter forced entry, C-Bond BRS, a ballistic-resistant film system, and other film products such as graffiti film and reflective film. Patriot Glass Solutions’ patented technologies have been installed in more than 200 schools, government buildings, media sites, and other facilities around the country.

“Any time a renowned customer chooses Patriot Glass Solutions and our best-in-class products to be installed at their facility, we are proud to share that information,” stated Scott R. Silverman, Chairman and CEO of C-Bond. “In addition, having a repeat customer speaks for itself.”

To see a demonstration of Patriot Glass Solutions’ security products, watch our video at: https://bit.ly/3l93oZV

About C-Bond

C-Bond Systems, Inc. (OTC: CBNT) is a Universal City, TX-based nanotechnology company and marketer of the patented C-Bond technology, which is independently proven to strengthen glass in architectural applications. The Company’s Patriot Glass Solutions subsidiary sells ballistic-resistant glass solutions and forced entry deterrent solutions to private enterprises, schools, and government agencies. For more information, please visit our websites: www.cbondsystems.com, www.patriotglasssolutions.com, Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cbondsys/ and Twitter: https://twitter.com/CBondSys and https://twitter.com/Patriot_Glass.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release about our future expectations constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and as that term is defined in the Private Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and are subject to change at any time, and our actual results could differ materially from expected results. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the Company’s ability to successfully commercialize its products; the Company’s and its customers’ ability to source materials; construction delays; film delays; the Company’s ability to raise capital; regulatory risks; as well as other risks. Additional information about these and other factors may be described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) including its Form 10-K filed on April 1, 2024, its Forms 10-Q filed on August 19, 2024, May 14, 2024, and November 14, 2023, and in future filings with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this statement or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

Contact: Allison Tomek C-Bond Systems atomek@cbondsystems.com Contact: Cervitude Nicholas Coriano 203.685.0346

