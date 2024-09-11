Haivision StreamHub and MoJoPro Now on AWS Enabling Instant 5G Mobile Contribution

Pioneering a mobile contribution revolution, the solution provides a cost-effective way for journalists and video professionals to cover breaking news, sports and live events with the simplicity and freedom of smartphones

MONTREAL, Sept. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Haivision Systems Inc. (“Haivision”) (TSX: HAI), a leading global provider of mission-critical, real-time video networking and visual collaboration solutions, today announced the availability of Haivision StreamHub with Haivision MoJoPro on the AWS Marketplace, bringing an instantly available mobile broadcast contribution solution for journalists, video professionals, and broadcasters to cover breaking news, sports, and live events with smartphones using 4G and 5G networks.



Whether a user needs a single camera for a few hours, or multiple cameras spanning multiple days or weeks, Haivision’s pay-as-you-go solution on AWS helps broadcasts go live quicker and easier than ever before.

Leveraged across the summer’s biggest sporting events to capture the action from up close and transmit live video feeds over public and private 5G, the free-to-download MoJoPro professional camera app contributes high-quality HD video to live production workflows from anywhere by bonding multiple cellular network connections. StreamHub on AWS receives live video feeds from MoJoPro, transcodes and synchronizes the feeds in real-time, and outputs to SRT, NDI, RTMP, and other IP protocols to ensure downstream compatibility for cloud or on-prem production workflows.

“Haivision StreamHub and the MoJoPro mobile app have transformed mobile content contribution, becoming indispensable tools for broadcasters at the world's most significant sports and news events,” said Peter Maag, Chief Strategy Officer and EVP Strategic Partnerships for Haivision. “Now, with its launch on AWS Marketplace, broadcast professionals have instant access to a powerful, high-quality mobile video contribution solution.”

To access StreamHub with MoJoPro on the AWS Marketplace, visit the AWS Marketplace or haivision.com.

Haivision will be exhibiting the combined StreamHub and MoJoPro solution at IBC2024. To book a one-on-one meeting with a Haivision video expert at the event, visit: haivision.com/events/ibc/.

About Haivision

Haivision is a leading global provider of mission-critical, real-time video networking and visual collaboration solutions. Our connected cloud and intelligent edge technologies enable organizations globally to engage audiences, enhance collaboration, and support decision making. We provide high quality, low latency, secure, and reliable live video at a global scale. Haivision open sourced its award-winning SRT low latency video streaming protocol and founded the SRT Alliance to support its adoption. Awarded four Emmys® for Technology and Engineering from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, Haivision continues to fuel the future of IP video transformation. Founded in 2004, Haivision is headquartered in Montreal and Chicago with offices, sales, and support located throughout the Americas, Europe, and Asia. To learn more, visit Haivision at haivision.com.

