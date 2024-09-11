Merit Medical to Present at the 2024 Cardiovascular and Interventional Radiological Society of Europe (CIRSE) Annual Congress

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, Sept. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: MMSI), a leading global manufacturer and marketer of healthcare technology, announced today that clinicians will present updates on two of its pivotal studies during scientific sessions held on September 14 at CIRSE in Lisbon, Portugal.



Data will include 6-month clinical outcomes from the WAVE study, presented during the FIRST@CIRSE Clinical Trial session held between 11:30 and 12:30. An overview of the MOTION study design and methodology will be presented during the News on Stage session, “Meet the Brains Behind These Landmark Trials,” held between 13:00 and 14:00.

In addition to presenting at scientific sessions, Merit will sponsor two symposia. On September 15, from 11:30 to 12:30 in Auditorium 2, the satellite symposium will focus on current evidence and strategies for the clinical management of treating synovial arterial hypervascularity in the knee. On September 16, from 13:00 to 14:00 in Auditorium 7, the symposium will center on clinical evidence and treatment strategies to maintain long-term patency for patients undergoing hemodialysis.

“We are honored to attend CIRSE, connect with our physician partners, and all interventional radiologists who will attend the conference,” said Fred Lampropoulos, Merit’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

Symposia can be viewed with a free myCIRSE account; no registration is required. On-demand access to sponsored sessions will be available within the first 24 hours after the live session is over and can be viewed with a free myCIRSE account; no registration is required. To create a myCIRSE account, visit https://login.cirse.org/login

ABOUT MERIT MEDICAL Founded in 1987, Merit Medical Systems, Inc. is engaged in the development, manufacture, and distribution of proprietary disposable medical devices used in interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, particularly in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. Merit serves client hospitals worldwide with a domestic and international sales force and clinical support team totaling more than 700 individuals. Merit employs approximately 7,100 people worldwide.

TRADEMARKS Unless noted otherwise, trademarks and registered trademarks used in this release are the property of Merit Medical Systems, Inc., its subsidiaries, or its licensors.

CONTACTS

PR/Media Inquiries

Sarah Comstock

Merit Medical

+1-801-432-2864 | sarah.comstock@merit.com

INVESTOR INQUIRIES

Mike Piccinino, CFA, IRC

Westwicke - ICR

+1-443-213-0509 | mike.piccinino@westwicke.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.