Tri Physical Therapy Brooklyn Opens New Location at 421 Ocean Parkway

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tri Physical Therapy Brooklyn, a leading pain management and physical therapy center , is pleased to announce the opening of its new location at 421 Ocean Parkway, Brooklyn, NY 11218. This expansion strengthens the clinic’s ability to serve patients with comprehensive pain relief, physical rehabilitation, and specialized personal injury care. For appointments or consultations, patients can call (718) 908-2000.The new facility offers advanced treatments like Scrambler Therapy, an FDA-approved, non-invasive solution for managing chronic and acute pain. This innovative therapy disrupts pain signals before they reach the brain, providing rapid relief without the use of medications. Scrambler Therapy is particularly effective for conditions such as neuropathy, fibromyalgia, and post-surgical discomfort.Tri Physical Therapy Brooklyn is committed to holistic pain management. With the growing awareness of the risks associated with long-term medication use, including opioids, many are turning to alternative treatments that address pain at its source. Our holistic approach includes a range of natural, low-risk methods designed to improve function and reduce pain over time. In addition to Scrambler Therapy, we offer services such as acupuncture, prolotherapy, PRP and cell therapy, intra-articular laser therapy, joint regenerative therapy, ozone therapy, homeopathic trigger point injections, neural therapy, dry needling, and Tecar Therapy. These are all safe, non-invasive, and non-addictive alternatives for managing chronic pain.“We’re thrilled to expand our services with this new location, allowing us to better serve the Brooklyn community,” said Dr. Arkady Lipnitsky. “As an urgent care pain and injury center, we specialize in helping patients recover from motor vehicle accidents, workplace injuries, and other forms of trauma, while also offering cutting-edge treatments for chronic pain and injury rehabilitation.”At Tri Physical Therapy, Pain Management, and Urgent Care, we pride ourselves on our patient-centric approach, integrating the latest technologies and personalized care plans to ensure the most effective treatment for each individual. Our team of highly qualified professionals, including specialists in pain management and trauma care, are dedicated to not only treating pain but also understanding and addressing its root causes. By choosing Tri Physical Therapy and Pain Management, patients benefit from a multidisciplinary approach that combines state-of-the-art treatments like Scrambler Therapy with comprehensive rehabilitation services, all under one roof.Tri now operates from two locations in Brooklyn:- 421 Ocean Parkway, Brooklyn, NY 11218- 35 West End Avenue, Suite C1, Brooklyn, NYBoth locations offer flexible hours and personalized care to accommodate busy schedules. The new facility’s focus on personal injury trauma care makes it an essential resource for patients recovering from accidents and workplace injuries.For more information or to schedule an appointment, call (718) 908-2000 or visit Tri Physical Therapy's Website.About Tri Physical Therapy BrooklynTri Physical Therapy Brooklyn is a top provider of pain management, physical therapy, and personal injury urgent care. With two convenient locations in Brooklyn, the clinic offers advanced treatments like Scrambler Therapy and comprehensive rehabilitation services with holistic treatment options to help patients recover from injuries and manage chronic pain. Their mission is to provide personalized, cutting-edge care for fast and lasting recovery.

